How to Watch Illinois State vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-1) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Illinois State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Chaifetz Arena
Arena: Chaifetz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Louis
-11.5
142 points
Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Illinois State
- Last year, the Billikens scored just 0.2 more points per game (75.0) than the Redbirds allowed (74.8).
- The Redbirds scored an average of 72.0 points per game last year, 6.6 more points than the 65.4 the Billikens allowed to opponents.
- The Billikens shot 46.2% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Redbirds allowed to opponents.
- The Redbirds shot 46.0% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.9% the Billikens' opponents shot last season.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Jordan Goodwin was tops on his team in rebounds per game (10.1) last season, and also put up 14.5 points and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averaged 2.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Javonte Perkins paced the Billikens at 17.1 points per game last year, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
- Hasahn French put up 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Yuri Collins led the Billikens at 5.8 assists per game last season, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 points.
- Fred Thatch Jr. posted 5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne scored 15.1 points and distributed 2.7 assists per game last season.
- Dusan Mahorcic averaged 6.9 boards per game in addition to his 9.4 PPG average.
- Horne hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Horne averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Abdou Ndiaye compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
