    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois State at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Illinois State and Saint Louis both look for a second straight win Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The Illinois State men's basketball team snapped its two-game losing streak on Sunday when it beat Bucknell in a wild overtime game. The Redbirds finally got the win in the extra period in the back-and forth-game. No team led by more than seven and both had at least a five-point lead during the game.

    How to Watch Illinois State at Saint Louis Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Illinois State at Saint Louis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win evened their record at 2–2 on the year and has them shooting for their second straight win Tuesday against a Saint Louis team that has just one loss on the year.

    Saint Louis bounced back with a 20-point win over Mercer after the Billikens suffered their first loss of the year against No. 9 Memphis a week ago.

    The win against Mercer improved their record to 4–1 as they have started off the season hot and will look to continue that at home against an Illinois State team looking for a big road win.

    This should be a great mid-major game between two teams trying to get big a win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Illinois State at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois State at Saint Louis

