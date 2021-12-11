Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams meet when the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their eight-game win streak on the line against the Fighting Illini, winners of five straight.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: State Farm Center

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Arizona

The 91.6 points per game the Wildcats record are 25.7 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (65.9).

The Fighting Illini put up 18.4 more points per game (77.9) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (59.5).

The Wildcats make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

The Fighting Illini's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (34.7%).

Arizona Players to Watch

The Wildcats scoring leader is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 17.0 per contest to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

Illinois Players to Watch

The Fighting Illini's leader in scoring and rebounding is Kofi Cockburn with 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Da'Monte Williams' assist statline paces Illinois; he dishes out 3.4 assists per game.

Alfonso Plummer averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Illini.

Illinois' leader in steals and blocks is Coleman Hawkins with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Wichita State W 82-78 Away 11/21/2021 Michigan W 80-62 Away 11/27/2021 Sacramento State W 105-59 Home 12/5/2021 Oregon State W 90-65 Away 12/8/2021 Wyoming W 94-65 Home 12/11/2021 Illinois - Away 12/15/2021 Northern Colorado - Home 12/18/2021 Cal Baptist - Home 12/22/2021 Tennessee - Away 12/30/2021 UCLA - Away 1/2/2022 USC - Away

Illinois Schedule