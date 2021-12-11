How to Watch Illinois vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams meet when the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their eight-game win streak on the line against the Fighting Illini, winners of five straight.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Arizona
- The 91.6 points per game the Wildcats record are 25.7 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (65.9).
- The Fighting Illini put up 18.4 more points per game (77.9) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (59.5).
- The Wildcats make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Fighting Illini's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (34.7%).
Arizona Players to Watch
- The Wildcats scoring leader is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 17.0 per contest to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.
Illinois Players to Watch
- The Fighting Illini's leader in scoring and rebounding is Kofi Cockburn with 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
- Da'Monte Williams' assist statline paces Illinois; he dishes out 3.4 assists per game.
- Alfonso Plummer averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Illini.
- Illinois' leader in steals and blocks is Coleman Hawkins with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Wichita State
W 82-78
Away
11/21/2021
Michigan
W 80-62
Away
11/27/2021
Sacramento State
W 105-59
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon State
W 90-65
Away
12/8/2021
Wyoming
W 94-65
Home
12/11/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/15/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
12/18/2021
Cal Baptist
-
Home
12/22/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/30/2021
UCLA
-
Away
1/2/2022
USC
-
Away
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Kansas State
W 72-64
Away
11/26/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 94-85
Home
11/29/2021
Notre Dame
W 82-72
Home
12/3/2021
Rutgers
W 86-51
Home
12/6/2021
Iowa
W 87-83
Away
12/11/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
12/22/2021
Missouri
-
Away
12/29/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
1/2/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/6/2022
Maryland
-
Home