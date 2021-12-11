Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams meet when the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their eight-game win streak on the line against the Fighting Illini, winners of five straight.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Arizona

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Arizona

    • The 91.6 points per game the Wildcats record are 25.7 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (65.9).
    • The Fighting Illini put up 18.4 more points per game (77.9) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (59.5).
    • The Wildcats make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
    • The Fighting Illini's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (34.7%).

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • The Wildcats scoring leader is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 17.0 per contest to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
    • Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
    • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
    • Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • The Fighting Illini's leader in scoring and rebounding is Kofi Cockburn with 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
    • Da'Monte Williams' assist statline paces Illinois; he dishes out 3.4 assists per game.
    • Alfonso Plummer averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Illini.
    • Illinois' leader in steals and blocks is Coleman Hawkins with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Wichita State

    W 82-78

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Michigan

    W 80-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Sacramento State

    W 105-59

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon State

    W 90-65

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Wyoming

    W 94-65

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    USC

    -

    Away

    Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Kansas State

    W 72-64

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 94-85

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 82-72

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rutgers

    W 86-51

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Iowa

    W 87-83

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Arizona at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
