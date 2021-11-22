Publish date:
How to Watch Illinois vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at State Farm Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Cincinnati
- Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 8.4 more points per game (80.5) than the Bearcats gave up (72.1).
- The Bearcats scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 0.3 more points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini allowed.
- The Fighting Illini made 50.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- The Bearcats' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
Illinois Players to Watch
- Ayo Dosunmu scored 19.4 points and dished out 5.1 assists per game last season.
- Kofi Cockburn grabbed an average of 9.5 boards in each contest while scoring 17.7 points per game last season.
- Trent Frazier hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Frazier averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Cockburn notched 1.3 blocks per contest.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Keith Williams averaged 14.3 points per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
- Tari Eason pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while David Dejulius averaged 3.6 assists per contest.
- Jeremiah Davenport knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Williams averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Eason compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Jackson State
W 71-47
Home
11/12/2021
Arkansas State
W 92-53
Home
11/15/2021
Marquette
L 67-66
Away
11/22/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
11/26/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Home
11/29/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
12/3/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/6/2021
Iowa
-
Away
12/11/2021
Arizona
-
Home
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Evansville
W 65-43
Home
11/13/2021
Georgia
W 73-68
Home
11/16/2021
Alabama A&M
W 89-66
Home
11/18/2021
Presbyterian
W 79-45
Home
11/22/2021
Illinois
-
Away
11/27/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
12/1/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Away
12/5/2021
Bryant
-
Home
12/11/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/14/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
How To Watch
November
22
2021
Illinois at Cincinnati
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)