Nov 12, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at State Farm Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Center

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Cincinnati

Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 8.4 more points per game (80.5) than the Bearcats gave up (72.1).

The Bearcats scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 0.3 more points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini allowed.

The Fighting Illini made 50.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

The Bearcats' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Illinois Players to Watch

Ayo Dosunmu scored 19.4 points and dished out 5.1 assists per game last season.

Kofi Cockburn grabbed an average of 9.5 boards in each contest while scoring 17.7 points per game last season.

Trent Frazier hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Frazier averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Cockburn notched 1.3 blocks per contest.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Keith Williams averaged 14.3 points per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.

Tari Eason pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while David Dejulius averaged 3.6 assists per contest.

Jeremiah Davenport knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.

Williams averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Eason compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Jackson State W 71-47 Home 11/12/2021 Arkansas State W 92-53 Home 11/15/2021 Marquette L 67-66 Away 11/22/2021 Cincinnati - Home 11/26/2021 UT Rio Grande Valley - Home 11/29/2021 Notre Dame - Home 12/3/2021 Rutgers - Home 12/6/2021 Iowa - Away 12/11/2021 Arizona - Home

Cincinnati Schedule