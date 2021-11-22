How to Watch Illinois at Cincinnati

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini at Cincinnati Bearcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 14 team in the nation in Illinois, travels to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Monday night in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    Illinois is 2–1 this season and ranked No. 14 in the country entering Monday's game against Cincinnati.

    The Fighting Illini opened up their season beating Jackson State easily, 71–47. They beat Arkansas State easily in their second game 92–53 before losing their first game of the season to Marquette 79–45.

    Cincinnati is 4–0 and on top of the American Athletic Conference. They started their season with a 65–43 win against Evansville. They hosted three other games that all ended in wins, taking down Georgia 73–68, Alabama A&M 80–66 and Presbyterian 79–45.

    How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini at Cincinnati Bearcats Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNEWS

    You can live stream Illinois Fighting Illini at Cincinnati Bearcats on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Trent Frazier is Illinois's leading scorer with 17.5 points per game. Illinois is second in the nation in rebounds per game with 50.3 which is helped in large part by the team's leading rebounder Coleman Hawkins, who averages 9.3 rebounds per game.

    Cincinnati is led by Jeremiah Davenport, Mike Adams-Woods and Ody Oguama. Davenport averages a team-leading 12.5 points per game and 4.8 rebounds. Adams-Woods averages a team-leading 4.3 assists per game with 7.5 points, and Oguama averages a team-leading 5.0 rebounds per game.

    Cincinnati is looking to break into the top 25, and what a better way to make that statement than by stomping on a top 20 team. Illinois needs a win to bounce back from its first loss of the se.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Illinois Fighting Illini at Cincinnati Bearcats

    TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 3, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Izaiah Brockington (12) defends as Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) shoots the ball during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State State defeated Minnesota 84-65. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cornell at Penn State

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois at Cincinnati

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cincinnati vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball as Youngstown State Penguins guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes (left) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Illinois vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball as Youngstown State Penguins guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes (left) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cornell vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Orange County Breakers vs. Springfield Lasers

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs SMU

    31 minutes ago
    ohio state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ohio State at Seton Hall

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy