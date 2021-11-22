How to Watch Illinois at Cincinnati

The No. 14 team in the nation in Illinois, travels to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Monday night in men's college basketball.

Illinois is 2–1 this season and ranked No. 14 in the country entering Monday's game against Cincinnati.

The Fighting Illini opened up their season beating Jackson State easily, 71–47. They beat Arkansas State easily in their second game 92–53 before losing their first game of the season to Marquette 79–45.

Cincinnati is 4–0 and on top of the American Athletic Conference. They started their season with a 65–43 win against Evansville. They hosted three other games that all ended in wins, taking down Georgia 73–68, Alabama A&M 80–66 and Presbyterian 79–45.

How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini at Cincinnati Bearcats Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

You can live stream Illinois Fighting Illini at Cincinnati Bearcats on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trent Frazier is Illinois's leading scorer with 17.5 points per game. Illinois is second in the nation in rebounds per game with 50.3 which is helped in large part by the team's leading rebounder Coleman Hawkins, who averages 9.3 rebounds per game.

Cincinnati is led by Jeremiah Davenport, Mike Adams-Woods and Ody Oguama. Davenport averages a team-leading 12.5 points per game and 4.8 rebounds. Adams-Woods averages a team-leading 4.3 assists per game with 7.5 points, and Oguama averages a team-leading 5.0 rebounds per game.

Cincinnati is looking to break into the top 25, and what a better way to make that statement than by stomping on a top 20 team. Illinois needs a win to bounce back from its first loss of the se.

Regional restrictions may apply.