    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash forward Jeriah Coleman (32) drives the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) will visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3) after losing eight straight road games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Florida A&M

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: State Farm Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Florida A&M

    • The Fighting Illini average 9.8 more points per game (81.2) than the Rattlers give up (71.4).
    • The Rattlers' 62.5 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 65.6 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Fighting Illini have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Rattlers' opponents have knocked down.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 17.8 points and grabs 9.9 boards per game.
    • Da'Monte Williams leads Illinois in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 3.6 points per contest.
    • Alfonso Plummer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Illini, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
    • Trent Frazier is Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Coleman Hawkins leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Florida A&M Players to Watch

    • MJ Randolph is atop almost all of the Rattlers' leaderboards by recording 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
    • Jalen Speer is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rattlers, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
    • Florida A&M's leader in steals is Randolph (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chase Barrs (0.6 per game).

    Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Rutgers

    W 86-51

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Iowa

    W 87-83

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Arizona

    L 83-79

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 106-48

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Missouri

    W 88-63

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    Florida A&M Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    FGCU

    L 69-55

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Akron

    L 73-66

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 77-50

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Santa Clara

    L 80-66

    Away

    12/19/2021

    UCSB

    L 73-62

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Southern

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    UAPB

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Florida A&M at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

