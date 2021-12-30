Dec 18, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash forward Jeriah Coleman (32) drives the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) will visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3) after losing eight straight road games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Florida A&M

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Florida A&M

The Fighting Illini average 9.8 more points per game (81.2) than the Rattlers give up (71.4).

The Rattlers' 62.5 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 65.6 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Rattlers' opponents have knocked down.

Illinois Players to Watch

The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 17.8 points and grabs 9.9 boards per game.

Da'Monte Williams leads Illinois in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 3.6 points per contest.

Alfonso Plummer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Illini, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.

Trent Frazier is Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Coleman Hawkins leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Florida A&M Players to Watch

MJ Randolph is atop almost all of the Rattlers' leaderboards by recording 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Jalen Speer is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rattlers, hitting 1.2 threes per game.

Florida A&M's leader in steals is Randolph (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chase Barrs (0.6 per game).

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 Rutgers W 86-51 Home 12/6/2021 Iowa W 87-83 Away 12/11/2021 Arizona L 83-79 Home 12/18/2021 Saint Francis (PA) W 106-48 Home 12/22/2021 Missouri W 88-63 Away 12/29/2021 Florida A&M - Home 1/2/2022 Minnesota - Away 1/6/2022 Maryland - Home 1/11/2022 Nebraska - Away 1/14/2022 Michigan - Home 1/17/2022 Purdue - Home

Florida A&M Schedule