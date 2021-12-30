How to Watch Illinois vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) will visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3) after losing eight straight road games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Florida A&M
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Florida A&M
- The Fighting Illini average 9.8 more points per game (81.2) than the Rattlers give up (71.4).
- The Rattlers' 62.5 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 65.6 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Rattlers' opponents have knocked down.
Illinois Players to Watch
- The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 17.8 points and grabs 9.9 boards per game.
- Da'Monte Williams leads Illinois in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 3.6 points per contest.
- Alfonso Plummer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Illini, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- Trent Frazier is Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Coleman Hawkins leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- MJ Randolph is atop almost all of the Rattlers' leaderboards by recording 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Jalen Speer is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rattlers, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
- Florida A&M's leader in steals is Randolph (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chase Barrs (0.6 per game).
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Rutgers
W 86-51
Home
12/6/2021
Iowa
W 87-83
Away
12/11/2021
Arizona
L 83-79
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 106-48
Home
12/22/2021
Missouri
W 88-63
Away
12/29/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
1/2/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/6/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/11/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/14/2022
Michigan
-
Home
1/17/2022
Purdue
-
Home
Florida A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
FGCU
L 69-55
Home
12/12/2021
Akron
L 73-66
Away
12/14/2021
Cincinnati
L 77-50
Away
12/17/2021
Santa Clara
L 80-66
Away
12/19/2021
UCSB
L 73-62
Away
12/29/2021
Illinois
-
Away
1/3/2022
Bethune-Cookman
-
Away
1/8/2022
Southern
-
Home
1/10/2022
Grambling
-
Home
1/15/2022
UAPB
-
Away
1/17/2022
Mississippi Valley State
-
Away