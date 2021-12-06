Illinois goes for its fifth straight win Monday night when it hosts Iowa in its second Big Ten conference game.

The Illinois men's basketball team struggled a bit to start the year but is starting to find its groove again as the Illini have won four straight, including a 35-point win against Rutgers. The win against the Scarlet Knights gave the Illini a great start to Big Ten play.

How to Watch Illinois at Iowa Today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

The Illini have been playing good basketball since their 20-point loss to Cincinnati. They will need that to continue as they play an Iowa team coming off a close loss to No. 2 Purdue.

The Hawkeyes suffered their first loss of the year Friday when their comeback came up just short against the red-hot Boilermakers.

Iowa fought back to get within one in the second half, but Purdue pulled away late for a 77–70 win. The loss came after the Hawkeyes had won their first seven games of the year, the last of which was a hard-fought victory against Virginia in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Illinois has been playing well but so has Iowa, and the Hawkeyes are an even better team when they are playing at home, as they are Monday.

