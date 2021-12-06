Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois at Iowa in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Illinois goes for its fifth straight win Monday night when it hosts Iowa in its second Big Ten conference game.
    The Illinois men's basketball team struggled a bit to start the year but is starting to find its groove again as the Illini have won four straight, including a 35-point win against Rutgers. The win against the Scarlet Knights gave the Illini a great start to Big Ten play.

    Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the Illinois at Iowa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Illini have been playing good basketball since their 20-point loss to Cincinnati. They will need that to continue as they play an Iowa team coming off a close loss to No. 2 Purdue.

    The Hawkeyes suffered their first loss of the year Friday when their comeback came up just short against the red-hot Boilermakers. 

    Iowa fought back to get within one in the second half, but Purdue pulled away late for a 77–70 win. The loss came after the Hawkeyes had won their first seven games of the year, the last of which was a hard-fought victory against Virginia in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

    Illinois has been playing well but so has Iowa, and the Hawkeyes are an even better team when they are playing at home, as they are Monday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

