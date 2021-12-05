Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois

    • Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
    Key Stats for Iowa vs. Illinois

    • The 91 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 27.2 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (63.8).
    • The Fighting Illini score an average of 76.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 68 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
    • The Hawkeyes make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (39%).
    • The Fighting Illini's 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes with 24.6 points per game (first in the country) and 8.9 rebounds, while also putting up 1.6 assists.
    • Kris Murray is posting 10.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.
    • Joe Toussaint averages a team-high 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.4 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 53.8% from the floor.
    • Tony Perkins averages 9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the field.
    • Filip Rebraca puts up 5.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn paces the Fighting Illini in scoring (17.1 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), and averages 1 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Coleman Hawkins is averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 51.9% of his shots from the field.
    • Da'Monte Williams is posting a team-leading 3.1 assists per contest. And he is delivering 4 points and 6.6 rebounds, making 25.6% of his shots from the floor.
    • Alfonso Plummer is averaging 15.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.
    • Jacob Grandison gives the Fighting Illini 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0 steals and 0 blocked shots.

