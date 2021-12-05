Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Illinois

The 91 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 27.2 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (63.8).

The Fighting Illini score an average of 76.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 68 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

The Hawkeyes make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (39%).

The Fighting Illini's 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes with 24.6 points per game (first in the country) and 8.9 rebounds, while also putting up 1.6 assists.

Kris Murray is posting 10.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Joe Toussaint averages a team-high 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.4 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 53.8% from the floor.

Tony Perkins averages 9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the field.

Filip Rebraca puts up 5.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Illinois Players to Watch