Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Illinois
- The 91 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 27.2 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (63.8).
- The Fighting Illini score an average of 76.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 68 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- The Hawkeyes make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (39%).
- The Fighting Illini's 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes with 24.6 points per game (first in the country) and 8.9 rebounds, while also putting up 1.6 assists.
- Kris Murray is posting 10.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.
- Joe Toussaint averages a team-high 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.4 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 53.8% from the floor.
- Tony Perkins averages 9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the field.
- Filip Rebraca puts up 5.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn paces the Fighting Illini in scoring (17.1 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), and averages 1 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Coleman Hawkins is averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 51.9% of his shots from the field.
- Da'Monte Williams is posting a team-leading 3.1 assists per contest. And he is delivering 4 points and 6.6 rebounds, making 25.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Alfonso Plummer is averaging 15.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.
- Jacob Grandison gives the Fighting Illini 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
6
2021
Illinois at Iowa
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)