How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten) will look to Keegan Murray (fourth in college basketball, 23.3 points per game) when they try to beat Kofi Cockburn (ninth in the country, 21) and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at State Farm Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: State Farm Center
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Iowa
- The Fighting Illini score 5.4 more points per game (76.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.9).
- The Hawkeyes average 16 more points per game (83.6) than the Fighting Illini allow (67.6).
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.
- The Hawkeyes' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
Illinois Players to Watch
- Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring and rebounding, putting up 21 points and 10.5 boards per game.
- Illinois' best passer is Trent Frazier, who averages four assists per game to go with his 12.5 PPG scoring average.
- Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Frazier is Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Cockburn leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Iowa Players to Watch
- The Hawkeyes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Murray with 23.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Joe Toussaint dishes out more assists than any other Iowa teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 4.4 points and pulls down 1.9 rebounds per game.
- Jordan Bohannon is the most prolific from deep for the Hawkeyes, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Iowa's leader in steals is Toussaint (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Murray (two per game).
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Rutgers
L 70-59
Away
2/19/2022
Michigan State
W 79-74
Away
2/24/2022
Ohio State
L 86-83
Home
2/27/2022
Michigan
W 93-85
Away
3/3/2022
Penn State
W 60-55
Home
3/6/2022
Iowa
-
Home
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Ohio State
W 75-62
Away
2/22/2022
Michigan State
W 86-60
Home
2/25/2022
Nebraska
W 88-78
Away
2/28/2022
Northwestern
W 82-61
Home
3/3/2022
Michigan
W 82-71
Away
3/6/2022
Illinois
-
Away
How To Watch
March
6
2022
Iowa at Illinois
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
