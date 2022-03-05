Feb 25, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten) will look to Keegan Murray (fourth in college basketball, 23.3 points per game) when they try to beat Kofi Cockburn (ninth in the country, 21) and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at State Farm Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Iowa

The Fighting Illini score 5.4 more points per game (76.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.9).

The Hawkeyes average 16 more points per game (83.6) than the Fighting Illini allow (67.6).

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.

The Hawkeyes' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Illinois Players to Watch

Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring and rebounding, putting up 21 points and 10.5 boards per game.

Illinois' best passer is Trent Frazier, who averages four assists per game to go with his 12.5 PPG scoring average.

Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Frazier is Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Cockburn leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Iowa Players to Watch

The Hawkeyes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Murray with 23.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Joe Toussaint dishes out more assists than any other Iowa teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 4.4 points and pulls down 1.9 rebounds per game.

Jordan Bohannon is the most prolific from deep for the Hawkeyes, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Iowa's leader in steals is Toussaint (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Murray (two per game).

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Rutgers L 70-59 Away 2/19/2022 Michigan State W 79-74 Away 2/24/2022 Ohio State L 86-83 Home 2/27/2022 Michigan W 93-85 Away 3/3/2022 Penn State W 60-55 Home 3/6/2022 Iowa - Home

Iowa Schedule