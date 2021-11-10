Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jacob Grandison (3) and guard Andre Curbelo (5) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) react as they walk off the court after their loss to the Loyola Ramblers in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Loyola Ramblers won 71-58. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) battle the Jackson State Tigers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Jackson State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: State Farm Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Jackson State

    • Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 17.7 more points per game (80.5) than the Tigers gave up (62.8).
    • The Tigers put up just 3.0 fewer points per game last year (65.6) than the Fighting Illini allowed (68.6).
    • Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.6% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.
    • The Tigers' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Ayo Dosunmu scored 19.4 points and distributed 5.1 assists per game last season.
    • Kofi Cockburn grabbed 9.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.
    • Trent Frazier hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Frazier averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Cockburn compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Jackson State Players to Watch

    • Tristan Jarrett put up 21.1 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
    • Jayveous McKinnis pulled down 13.2 rebounds per game, while Jonas James averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Jarrett knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jarrett and McKinnis were defensive standouts last season, with Jarrett averaging 1.4 steals per game and McKinnis collecting 2.1 blocks per contest.

    Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Arkansas State

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    Jackson State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Jackson State at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

