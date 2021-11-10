Publish date:
How to Watch Illinois vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) battle the Jackson State Tigers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Jackson State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Jackson State
- Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 17.7 more points per game (80.5) than the Tigers gave up (62.8).
- The Tigers put up just 3.0 fewer points per game last year (65.6) than the Fighting Illini allowed (68.6).
- Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.6% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.
- The Tigers' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
Illinois Players to Watch
- Ayo Dosunmu scored 19.4 points and distributed 5.1 assists per game last season.
- Kofi Cockburn grabbed 9.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.
- Trent Frazier hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Frazier averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Cockburn compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Tristan Jarrett put up 21.1 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Jayveous McKinnis pulled down 13.2 rebounds per game, while Jonas James averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
- Jarrett knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Jarrett and McKinnis were defensive standouts last season, with Jarrett averaging 1.4 steals per game and McKinnis collecting 2.1 blocks per contest.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
11/12/2021
Arkansas State
-
Home
11/15/2021
Marquette
-
Away
11/22/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
11/26/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Home
11/29/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Illinois
-
Away
11/12/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
11/16/2021
Cal Baptist
-
Away
11/21/2021
Marshall
-
Away
11/23/2021
Indiana
-
Away
11/27/2021
Louisiana
-
Away
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Jackson State at Illinois
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)