    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) dribbles the ball around Jackson State Tigers forward Jamarcus Jones (31) in the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) battle the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) at T-Mobile Center on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Illinois

    Illinois vs Kansas State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Illinois

    -9.5

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Illinois

    • Last year, the 80.5 points per game the Fighting Illini recorded were 10.3 more points than the Wildcats allowed (70.2).
    • The Wildcats' 61.8 points per game last year were 6.8 fewer points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini allowed.
    • The Fighting Illini made 50.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
    • The Wildcats shot 41.2% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 41.1% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn was tops on his team in rebounds per contest (9.5) last season, and also averaged 17.7 points and 0.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.
    • Andre Curbelo posted 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest last year, shooting 49.8% from the floor.
    • Trent Frazier posted 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
    • Da'Monte Williams averaged 5.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 51.5% from the field and 54.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Mike McGuirl scored 11.8 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • DaJuan Gordon pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.4 points a contest.
    • Nijel Pack knocked down 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Pack and Kaosi Ezeagu were defensive standouts last season, with Pack averaging 1.1 steals per game and Ezeagu collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    Hall of Fame Classic, Consolation Game: Illinois vs. Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

