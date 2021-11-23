Illinois and Kansas State square off in the third-place game of the Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday night.

The No. 14 Illinois men's basketball team suffered a tough loss Monday when it lost to Cincinnati thanks in part to a horrible start to the second half. The Illini jumped out to an early 23–8 lead but would be outscored 63–28 the rest of the way in the 20-point loss.

How to Watch Illinois vs Kansas State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

Illinois trailed by three at halftime but would score just seven points in the first 13 minutes of the second half to doom it in the loss. It was the second straight loss for the Illini after they lost to Marquette by one last Monday.

On Tuesday, they will look to avoid losing their third straight when they take on a Kansas State team that is coming off its first loss of the year.

The Wildcats lost to No. 13 Arkansas 72–64 on Monday to drop their record to 2-1 on the year. Kansas State trailed almost the entire game. They stayed within striking distance and challenged the Razorbacks but just didn't have enough to get the lead.

On Tuesday, they get another shot at a ranked team and will try and send Illinois home with two upset losses.

Regional restrictions may apply.