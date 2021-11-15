Publish date:
How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) go up against the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Illinois
-8
147.5 points
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Illinois
- Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 10.7 more points per game (80.5) than the Golden Eagles gave up (69.8).
- The Golden Eagles' 69.7 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini allowed.
- Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.
- The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini had given up to their opponents (41.1%).
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn posted a team-best 9.5 rebounds per contest last year. He also posted 17.7 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 65.4% from the field (10th in the nation).
- Andre Curbelo averaged 9.1 points, 4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Trent Frazier put up 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last season, shooting 40% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Da'Monte Williams put up 5.5 points, 1.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest last season.
Marquette Players to Watch
- D.J. Carton scored 13 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Dawson Garcia grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 13 points a contest.
- Jamal Cain made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Carton averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Theo John collected 1.5 blocks per contest.
