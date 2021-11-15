Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jacob Grandison (3) and guard Andre Curbelo (5) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) react as they walk off the court after their loss to the Loyola Ramblers in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Loyola Ramblers won 71-58. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) go up against the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. Illinois

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Illinois vs Marquette Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Illinois

    -8

    147.5 points

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. Illinois

    • Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 10.7 more points per game (80.5) than the Golden Eagles gave up (69.8).
    • The Golden Eagles' 69.7 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini allowed.
    • Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.
    • The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini had given up to their opponents (41.1%).

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn posted a team-best 9.5 rebounds per contest last year. He also posted 17.7 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 65.4% from the field (10th in the nation).
    • Andre Curbelo averaged 9.1 points, 4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Trent Frazier put up 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last season, shooting 40% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Da'Monte Williams put up 5.5 points, 1.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest last season.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • D.J. Carton scored 13 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Dawson Garcia grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 13 points a contest.
    • Jamal Cain made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Carton averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Theo John collected 1.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Illinois at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

