How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette

Even without center Kofi Cockburn, No. 10 Illinois will still be a tough foe for Marquette in NCAA men's basketball.

The No. 10 Illinois men's basketball team enters its matchup Monday against Marquette at 2–0 on the season.

Head coach Brad Underwood had one of the most talented teams in the nation last season and despite some departures from the program—namely Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls) and Adam Miller (LSU)—the depth remains.

How to Watch Fighting Illini vs. Golden Eagles:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Illini at Golden Eagles game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

Illinois played its first game without three starters, as Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn were all sidelined. While Curbelo and Frazier were back on the floor for the second game, Cockburn missed that and will also be on the bench once again for tonight’s game as he serves a three-game suspension for selling apparel and memorabilia before name, image and likeness legislation was enacted in July.

The absence of the 7-footer is a big boost for the Golden Eagles, but they still have to face Coleman Hawkins (6’10”), Omar Payne (6’10”) and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (6’8”).

The Golden Eagles are also undefeated but have won their first two games by a combined margin of 16 points.

Maryland transfer Daryl Morsell has been averaging 25 points per game so far for Marquette.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games is an annual event that features a selection of Big Ten and Big East teams facing off in an eight-game slate.

Regional restrictions may apply.