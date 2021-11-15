How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Marquette Golden Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Even without center Kofi Cockburn, No. 10 Illinois will still be a tough foe for Marquette in NCAA men's basketball.
    Author:

    The No. 10 Illinois men's basketball team enters its matchup Monday against Marquette at 2–0 on the season.

    Head coach Brad Underwood had one of the most talented teams in the nation last season and despite some departures from the program—namely Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls) and Adam Miller (LSU)—the depth remains.

    How to Watch Fighting Illini vs. Golden Eagles:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the Illini at Golden Eagles game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    Illinois played its first game without three starters, as Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn were all sidelined. While Curbelo and Frazier were back on the floor for the second game, Cockburn missed that and will also be on the bench once again for tonight’s game as he serves a three-game suspension for selling apparel and memorabilia before name, image and likeness legislation was enacted in July.

    The absence of the 7-footer is a big boost for the Golden Eagles, but they still have to face Coleman Hawkins (6’10”), Omar Payne (6’10”) and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (6’8”).

    The Golden Eagles are also undefeated but have won their first two games by a combined margin of 16 points.

    Maryland transfer Daryl Morsell has been averaging 25 points per game so far for Marquette.

    The Gavitt Tipoff Games is an annual event that features a selection of Big Ten and Big East teams facing off in an eight-game slate.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tampa Bay Lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Lightning

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Wizards

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives beside Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Cavaliers

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and forward Jerami Grant (9) watch a rebound alongside Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Pistons

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is congratulated by New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Knicks

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at UMass

    4 minutes ago
    LSU Tigers
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Liberty at LSU

    4 minutes ago
    Bryant Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bryant at Clemson

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jacob Grandison (3) and guard Andre Curbelo (5) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) react as they walk off the court after their loss to the Loyola Ramblers in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Loyola Ramblers won 71-58. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy