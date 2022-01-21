How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) will visit the Maryland Terrapins (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) after winning five road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Illinois
-4.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Illinois
- The Fighting Illini put up 10.4 more points per game (80.2) than the Terrapins give up (69.8).
- The Terrapins put up just 4.4 more points per game (70.5) than the Fighting Illini give up (66.1).
- The Fighting Illini make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- The Terrapins have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn posts 18.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.9 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.
- Trent Frazier averages a team-high 3.1 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.8 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alfonso Plummer averages 16.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jacob Grandison posts 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Coleman Hawkins puts up 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala is the Terrapins' top scorer (16.3 points per game) and assist man (1.9), and posts 4.7 rebounds.
- Donta Scott is putting up a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 12.3 points and 1.1 assists, making 42.8% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Fatts Russell is averaging a team-high 4.0 assists per game. And he is delivering 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 39.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Hakim Hart is posting 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 52.2% of his shots from the floor.
- The Terrapins receive 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Qudus Wahab.
