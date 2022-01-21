Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) tries to knock the ball from Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) as he drives to the basket during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) will visit the Maryland Terrapins (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) after winning five road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois

  • Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Xfinity Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Illinois vs Maryland Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Illinois

-4.5

137.5 points

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Illinois

  • The Fighting Illini put up 10.4 more points per game (80.2) than the Terrapins give up (69.8).
  • The Terrapins put up just 4.4 more points per game (70.5) than the Fighting Illini give up (66.1).
  • The Fighting Illini make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • The Terrapins have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kofi Cockburn posts 18.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.9 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.
  • Trent Frazier averages a team-high 3.1 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.8 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Alfonso Plummer averages 16.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jacob Grandison posts 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Coleman Hawkins puts up 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Eric Ayala is the Terrapins' top scorer (16.3 points per game) and assist man (1.9), and posts 4.7 rebounds.
  • Donta Scott is putting up a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 12.3 points and 1.1 assists, making 42.8% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
  • Fatts Russell is averaging a team-high 4.0 assists per game. And he is delivering 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 39.8% of his shots from the floor.
  • Hakim Hart is posting 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 52.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Terrapins receive 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Qudus Wahab.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Illinois at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

