    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11)at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (8-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at State Farm Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Maryland

    • The Fighting Illini average 81.2 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 66.9 the Terrapins give up.
    • The Terrapins score an average of 70.7 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 65.6 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
    • The Fighting Illini make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
    • The Terrapins are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 38.9% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 17.8 points and pulls down 9.9 boards per game.
    • Da'Monte Williams leads Illinois in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 3.6 points per contest.
    • The Fighting Illini get the most three-point shooting production out of Alfonso Plummer, who knocks down 3.5 threes per game.
    • Trent Frazier and Coleman Hawkins lead Illinois on the defensive end, with Frazier leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Hawkins in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Eric Ayala is at the top of the Terrapins scoring leaderboard with 15.2 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and averages 2.2 assists per game.
    • Qudus Wahab puts up a stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 10.1 points and 0.5 assists per game for Maryland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fatts Russell has the top spot for assists with 3.6 per game, adding 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per outing.
    • Ayala knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terrapins.
    • Hakim Hart (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Maryland while Julian Reese (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Iowa

    W 87-83

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Arizona

    L 83-79

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 106-48

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Missouri

    W 88-63

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Minnesota

    W 76-53

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    1/21/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    1/25/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    Maryland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Northwestern

    L 67-61

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida

    W 70-68

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Lehigh

    W 76-55

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Brown

    W 81-67

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Iowa

    L 80-75

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    1/21/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Maryland at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

