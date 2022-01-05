Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11)at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (8-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at State Farm Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Maryland

The Fighting Illini average 81.2 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 66.9 the Terrapins give up.

The Terrapins score an average of 70.7 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 65.6 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

The Fighting Illini make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

The Terrapins are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 38.9% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 17.8 points and pulls down 9.9 boards per game.

Da'Monte Williams leads Illinois in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 3.6 points per contest.

The Fighting Illini get the most three-point shooting production out of Alfonso Plummer, who knocks down 3.5 threes per game.

Trent Frazier and Coleman Hawkins lead Illinois on the defensive end, with Frazier leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Hawkins in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

Eric Ayala is at the top of the Terrapins scoring leaderboard with 15.2 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and averages 2.2 assists per game.

Qudus Wahab puts up a stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 10.1 points and 0.5 assists per game for Maryland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fatts Russell has the top spot for assists with 3.6 per game, adding 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per outing.

Ayala knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terrapins.

Hakim Hart (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Maryland while Julian Reese (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Iowa W 87-83 Away 12/11/2021 Arizona L 83-79 Home 12/18/2021 Saint Francis (PA) W 106-48 Home 12/22/2021 Missouri W 88-63 Away 1/4/2022 Minnesota W 76-53 Away 1/6/2022 Maryland - Home 1/11/2022 Nebraska - Away 1/14/2022 Michigan - Home 1/17/2022 Purdue - Home 1/21/2022 Maryland - Away 1/25/2022 Michigan State - Home

Maryland Schedule