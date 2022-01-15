Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at State Farm Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Michigan

The 80.5 points per game the Fighting Illini put up are 13.7 more points than the Wolverines give up (66.8).

The Wolverines' 72.8 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 65 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

The Fighting Illini are shooting 47% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

The Wolverines' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

Illinois Players to Watch

The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 18.9 points and pulls down 10.7 boards per game.

Da'Monte Williams leads Illinois in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 4.3 points per contest.

Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, making an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.

Trent Frazier is Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Cockburn leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson records 16.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 3.8 per game. He also records 7.5 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds per game.

Eli Brooks is reliable from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.

Michigan's leader in steals is Brooks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickinson with one per game.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Saint Francis (PA) W 106-48 Home 12/22/2021 Missouri W 88-63 Away 1/4/2022 Minnesota W 76-53 Away 1/6/2022 Maryland W 76-64 Home 1/11/2022 Nebraska W 81-71 Away 1/14/2022 Michigan - Home 1/17/2022 Purdue - Home 1/21/2022 Maryland - Away 1/25/2022 Michigan State - Home 1/29/2022 Northwestern - Away 2/2/2022 Wisconsin - Home

Michigan Schedule