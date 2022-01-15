Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at State Farm Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan

  • Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: State Farm Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Michigan

  • The 80.5 points per game the Fighting Illini put up are 13.7 more points than the Wolverines give up (66.8).
  • The Wolverines' 72.8 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 65 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 47% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • The Wolverines' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

Illinois Players to Watch

  • The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 18.9 points and pulls down 10.7 boards per game.
  • Da'Monte Williams leads Illinois in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 4.3 points per contest.
  • Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, making an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Trent Frazier is Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Cockburn leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson records 16.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 3.8 per game. He also records 7.5 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds per game.
  • Eli Brooks is reliable from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Michigan's leader in steals is Brooks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickinson with one per game.

Illinois Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Saint Francis (PA)

W 106-48

Home

12/22/2021

Missouri

W 88-63

Away

1/4/2022

Minnesota

W 76-53

Away

1/6/2022

Maryland

W 76-64

Home

1/11/2022

Nebraska

W 81-71

Away

1/14/2022

Michigan

-

Home

1/17/2022

Purdue

-

Home

1/21/2022

Maryland

-

Away

1/25/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

2/2/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

Nebraska

W 102-67

Away

12/11/2021

Minnesota

L 75-65

Home

12/18/2021

Southern Utah

W 87-50

Home

12/30/2021

UCF

L 85-71

Away

1/4/2022

Rutgers

L 75-67

Away

1/14/2022

Illinois

-

Away

1/18/2022

Maryland

-

Home

1/23/2022

Indiana

-

Away

1/26/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

1/29/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

2/1/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Michigan at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) puts up a layup over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Nebraska Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
stanford women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17490336
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Illinois

1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at Richmond

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kent State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Akron vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy