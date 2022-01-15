Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at State Farm Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Michigan
- The 80.5 points per game the Fighting Illini put up are 13.7 more points than the Wolverines give up (66.8).
- The Wolverines' 72.8 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 65 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 47% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- The Wolverines' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
Illinois Players to Watch
- The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 18.9 points and pulls down 10.7 boards per game.
- Da'Monte Williams leads Illinois in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 4.3 points per contest.
- Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, making an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Trent Frazier is Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Cockburn leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson records 16.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 3.8 per game. He also records 7.5 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Eli Brooks is reliable from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Michigan's leader in steals is Brooks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickinson with one per game.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 106-48
Home
12/22/2021
Missouri
W 88-63
Away
1/4/2022
Minnesota
W 76-53
Away
1/6/2022
Maryland
W 76-64
Home
1/11/2022
Nebraska
W 81-71
Away
1/14/2022
Michigan
-
Home
1/17/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/21/2022
Maryland
-
Away
1/25/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/2/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Nebraska
W 102-67
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
L 75-65
Home
12/18/2021
Southern Utah
W 87-50
Home
12/30/2021
UCF
L 85-71
Away
1/4/2022
Rutgers
L 75-67
Away
1/14/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/18/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/23/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/26/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
1/29/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
2/1/2022
Nebraska
-
Home