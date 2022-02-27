How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents square off when the Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten) host the No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) at Crisler Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Illinois

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Pick 'em - 141.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Illinois

The Wolverines average 72.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 67.4 the Fighting Illini allow.

The Fighting Illini's 76.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 68.4 the Wolverines allow.

This season, the Wolverines have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 41% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have hit.

The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.8% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines with 18 points per contest and 8.2 rebounds, while also averaging 2.3 assists.

DeVante Jones paces his team in assists per contest (4.4), and also posts 9.5 points and 5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Eli Brooks is averaging 12.4 points, 3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Caleb puts up 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Moussa Diabate puts up 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 57.4% from the floor.

Illinois Players to Watch