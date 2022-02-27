Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents square off when the Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten) host the No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) at Crisler Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Illinois

Michigan vs Illinois Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pick 'em

-

141.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Illinois

  • The Wolverines average 72.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 67.4 the Fighting Illini allow.
  • The Fighting Illini's 76.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 68.4 the Wolverines allow.
  • This season, the Wolverines have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 41% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have hit.
  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.8% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines with 18 points per contest and 8.2 rebounds, while also averaging 2.3 assists.
  • DeVante Jones paces his team in assists per contest (4.4), and also posts 9.5 points and 5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Eli Brooks is averaging 12.4 points, 3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb puts up 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Moussa Diabate puts up 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 57.4% from the floor.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kofi Cockburn is No. 1 on the Fighting Illini in scoring (21.2 points per game) and rebounding (10.8), and puts up 0.8 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Trent Frazier is averaging a team-best 4 assists per contest. He's also delivering 12.4 points and 3 rebounds, hitting 41% of his shots from the field, and 34% from beyond the arc resulting in 2.2 treys per contest.
  • The Fighting Illini get 15.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Alfonso Plummer.
  • Jacob Grandison gets the Fighting Illini 10.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Da'Monte Williams is putting up 3.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 29.4% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Illinois at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
