How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) tries to knock the ball from Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) as he drives to the basket during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Michigan State

  • The 79.3 points per game the Fighting Illini record are 13.2 more points than the Spartans allow (66.1).
  • The Spartans put up 8.4 more points per game (75.3) than the Fighting Illini allow their opponents to score (66.9).
  • The Fighting Illini make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
  • The Spartans are shooting 46.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 40.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Fighting Illini is Kofi Cockburn, who averages 18.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
  • Trent Frazier leads Illinois in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 11.9 points per contest.
  • Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Illinois steals leader is Frazier, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Cockburn, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Gabe Brown sits at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 13.6 points per game. He also pulls down 4.7 rebounds and racks up 1.1 assists per game.
  • Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyson Walker with 5.1 per game.
  • Brown is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spartans, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Michigan State's leader in steals is Walker with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bingham with 2.4 per game.

Illinois Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Maryland

W 76-64

Home

1/11/2022

Nebraska

W 81-71

Away

1/14/2022

Michigan

W 68-53

Home

1/17/2022

Purdue

L 96-88

Home

1/21/2022

Maryland

L 81-65

Away

1/25/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

2/2/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

2/5/2022

Indiana

-

Away

2/10/2022

Purdue

-

Away

2/13/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Northwestern

W 73-67

Away

1/5/2022

Nebraska

W 79-67

Home

1/12/2022

Minnesota

W 71-69

Home

1/15/2022

Northwestern

L 64-62

Home

1/21/2022

Wisconsin

W 86-74

Away

1/25/2022

Illinois

-

Away

1/29/2022

Michigan

-

Home

2/1/2022

Maryland

-

Away

2/5/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

2/8/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

2/12/2022

Indiana

-

Home

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Michigan State at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
