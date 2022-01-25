How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Michigan State
- The 79.3 points per game the Fighting Illini record are 13.2 more points than the Spartans allow (66.1).
- The Spartans put up 8.4 more points per game (75.3) than the Fighting Illini allow their opponents to score (66.9).
- The Fighting Illini make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- The Spartans are shooting 46.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 40.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Fighting Illini is Kofi Cockburn, who averages 18.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
- Trent Frazier leads Illinois in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 11.9 points per contest.
- Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Illinois steals leader is Frazier, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Cockburn, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Gabe Brown sits at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 13.6 points per game. He also pulls down 4.7 rebounds and racks up 1.1 assists per game.
- Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyson Walker with 5.1 per game.
- Brown is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spartans, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Michigan State's leader in steals is Walker with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bingham with 2.4 per game.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Maryland
W 76-64
Home
1/11/2022
Nebraska
W 81-71
Away
1/14/2022
Michigan
W 68-53
Home
1/17/2022
Purdue
L 96-88
Home
1/21/2022
Maryland
L 81-65
Away
1/25/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/2/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
2/5/2022
Indiana
-
Away
2/10/2022
Purdue
-
Away
2/13/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Northwestern
W 73-67
Away
1/5/2022
Nebraska
W 79-67
Home
1/12/2022
Minnesota
W 71-69
Home
1/15/2022
Northwestern
L 64-62
Home
1/21/2022
Wisconsin
W 86-74
Away
1/25/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/29/2022
Michigan
-
Home
2/1/2022
Maryland
-
Away
2/5/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
2/8/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
2/12/2022
Indiana
-
Home