Illinois vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and center Kofi Cockburn (21) defend during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten) visit the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Illinois

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Illinois vs Michigan State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Illinois

-2

139.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Illinois

  • The Fighting Illini score 9.8 more points per game (75.9) than the Spartans allow (66.1).
  • The Spartans' 72.7 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 66.4 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.
  • The Fighting Illini make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
  • The Spartans have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kofi Cockburn posts 21.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.9 assists, shooting 60.5% from the floor.
  • Trent Frazier paces the Fighting Illini at 4.0 assists per game, while also putting up 3.0 rebounds and 12.4 points.
  • Alfonso Plummer puts up 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.0% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jacob Grandison averages 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Da'Monte Williams is posting 4.0 points, 3.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he puts up 9.5 points and 0.3 assists.
  • Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring (12.1 points per game) and assists (1.0), and posts 4.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Malik Hall is posting 10.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 55.9% of his shots from the field and 52.1% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.
  • A.J Hoggard is averaging a team-high 5.0 assists per game. And he is contributing 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 41.2% of his shots from the field.
  • The Spartans get 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Max Christie.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Illinois at Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
