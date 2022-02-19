Illinois vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten) visit the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Illinois
-2
139.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Illinois
- The Fighting Illini score 9.8 more points per game (75.9) than the Spartans allow (66.1).
- The Spartans' 72.7 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 66.4 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.
- The Fighting Illini make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- The Spartans have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn posts 21.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.9 assists, shooting 60.5% from the floor.
- Trent Frazier paces the Fighting Illini at 4.0 assists per game, while also putting up 3.0 rebounds and 12.4 points.
- Alfonso Plummer puts up 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.0% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jacob Grandison averages 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Da'Monte Williams is posting 4.0 points, 3.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he puts up 9.5 points and 0.3 assists.
- Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring (12.1 points per game) and assists (1.0), and posts 4.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Malik Hall is posting 10.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 55.9% of his shots from the field and 52.1% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- A.J Hoggard is averaging a team-high 5.0 assists per game. And he is contributing 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 41.2% of his shots from the field.
- The Spartans get 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Max Christie.
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Illinois at Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)