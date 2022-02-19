Illinois vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and center Kofi Cockburn (21) defend during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten) visit the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -2 139.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Illinois

The Fighting Illini score 9.8 more points per game (75.9) than the Spartans allow (66.1).

The Spartans' 72.7 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 66.4 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.

The Fighting Illini make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

The Spartans have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn posts 21.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.9 assists, shooting 60.5% from the floor.

Trent Frazier paces the Fighting Illini at 4.0 assists per game, while also putting up 3.0 rebounds and 12.4 points.

Alfonso Plummer puts up 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.0% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jacob Grandison averages 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Da'Monte Williams is posting 4.0 points, 3.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch