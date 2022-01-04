Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022

    How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Illinois goes for its third straight win Tuesday when it travels to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers.

    Illinois and Minnesota were scheduled to play Sunday but the game was pushed back to Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns.

    How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    The game is a big one for both teams as they look to get a conference win to kick off the main portion of their Big Ten schedule.

    Illinois comes into the game on a two-game winning streak and 2–0 in the Big Ten. The Illini beat Rutgers and Iowa to start off conference play but then lost a close game to No. 8 Arizona 83–79.

    They bounced back, though with wins against St. Francis (Pa.) and Missouri to push their record to 9–3.

    On Tuesday night, they will go for their third straight win against a Minnesota team that has won three straight.

    The Golden Gophers lost their Big Ten opener to No. 10 Michigan State but beat Michigan the next game and have won two more since. Minnesota now finds itself a very impressive 10–1 on the season and is one of the surprise teams in the conference so far.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Illinois at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
