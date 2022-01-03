Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11)at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Williams Arena

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Illinois

The Golden Gophers record 6.4 more points per game (72) than the Fighting Illini give up (65.6).

The Fighting Illini average 18.1 more points per game (81.2) than the Golden Gophers allow (63.1).

The Golden Gophers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

The Fighting Illini are shooting 47.7% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 41% the Golden Gophers' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Payton Willis paces the Golden Gophers at 4.1 assists per game, while also averaging 4.6 rebounds and 16.3 points.

Jamison Battle posts 18.9 points and 1.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.5 rebounds, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Eric Curry is tops on the Golden Gophers at 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 8.1 points.

E.J. Stephens puts up 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luke Loewe is averaging 7.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Illinois Players to Watch