Publish date:
How to Watch Illinois vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Williams Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Illinois
- The Golden Gophers record 6.4 more points per game (72) than the Fighting Illini give up (65.6).
- The Fighting Illini average 18.1 more points per game (81.2) than the Golden Gophers allow (63.1).
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 47.7% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 41% the Golden Gophers' opponents have shot this season.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis paces the Golden Gophers at 4.1 assists per game, while also averaging 4.6 rebounds and 16.3 points.
- Jamison Battle posts 18.9 points and 1.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.5 rebounds, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Eric Curry is tops on the Golden Gophers at 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 8.1 points.
- E.J. Stephens puts up 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Luke Loewe is averaging 7.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn is posting team highs in points (17.8 per game) and rebounds (9.9). And he is delivering 0.9 assists, making 62.2% of his shots from the floor.
- The Fighting Illini receive 17.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Alfonso Plummer.
- Coleman Hawkins gives the Fighting Illini 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jacob Grandison is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 53.3% of his shots from the floor and 51% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.
- The Fighting Illini get 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Trent Frazier.
How To Watch
January
4
2022
Illinois at Minnesota
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)