    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11)at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois

    Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Illinois

    • The Golden Gophers record 6.4 more points per game (72) than the Fighting Illini give up (65.6).
    • The Fighting Illini average 18.1 more points per game (81.2) than the Golden Gophers allow (63.1).
    • The Golden Gophers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
    • The Fighting Illini are shooting 47.7% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 41% the Golden Gophers' opponents have shot this season.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Payton Willis paces the Golden Gophers at 4.1 assists per game, while also averaging 4.6 rebounds and 16.3 points.
    • Jamison Battle posts 18.9 points and 1.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.5 rebounds, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Eric Curry is tops on the Golden Gophers at 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 8.1 points.
    • E.J. Stephens puts up 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Luke Loewe is averaging 7.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn is posting team highs in points (17.8 per game) and rebounds (9.9). And he is delivering 0.9 assists, making 62.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Fighting Illini receive 17.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Alfonso Plummer.
    • Coleman Hawkins gives the Fighting Illini 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Jacob Grandison is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 53.3% of his shots from the floor and 51% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.
    • The Fighting Illini get 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Trent Frazier.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Illinois at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

