Illinois vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-10, 0-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -12.5 150.5 points

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Illinois

The Fighting Illini average just 2.1 more points per game (80.4) than the Cornhuskers give up (78.3).

The Cornhuskers score an average of 74.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.6 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.

The Cornhuskers have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn puts up 19.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.9 assists, shooting 62.0% from the floor.

Alfonso Plummer posts 16.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Coleman Hawkins is posting 7.9 points, 2.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Jacob Grandison averages 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the field and 50.0% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Trent Frazier puts up 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch