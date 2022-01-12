Illinois vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-10, 0-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Illinois
-12.5
150.5 points
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Illinois
- The Fighting Illini average just 2.1 more points per game (80.4) than the Cornhuskers give up (78.3).
- The Cornhuskers score an average of 74.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.6 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.
- The Cornhuskers have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn puts up 19.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.9 assists, shooting 62.0% from the floor.
- Alfonso Plummer posts 16.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Coleman Hawkins is posting 7.9 points, 2.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
- Jacob Grandison averages 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the field and 50.0% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Trent Frazier puts up 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is posting a team-leading 5.4 assists per game. And he is delivering 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Bryce McGowens is averaging team highs in points (15.7 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is contributing 5.5 rebounds, making 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 24.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.
- Derrick Walker is the Cornhuskers' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he produces 10.0 points and 1.1 assists.
- C.J. Wilcher gives the Cornhuskers 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Keisei Tominaga is putting up 7.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
