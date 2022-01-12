Illinois vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-10, 0-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Illinois vs Nebraska Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Illinois

-12.5

150.5 points

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Illinois

  • The Fighting Illini average just 2.1 more points per game (80.4) than the Cornhuskers give up (78.3).
  • The Cornhuskers score an average of 74.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.6 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Fighting Illini have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.
  • The Cornhuskers have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kofi Cockburn puts up 19.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.9 assists, shooting 62.0% from the floor.
  • Alfonso Plummer posts 16.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Coleman Hawkins is posting 7.9 points, 2.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Jacob Grandison averages 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the field and 50.0% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Trent Frazier puts up 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Alonzo Verge Jr. is posting a team-leading 5.4 assists per game. And he is delivering 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Bryce McGowens is averaging team highs in points (15.7 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is contributing 5.5 rebounds, making 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 24.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.
  • Derrick Walker is the Cornhuskers' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he produces 10.0 points and 1.1 assists.
  • C.J. Wilcher gives the Cornhuskers 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Keisei Tominaga is putting up 7.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Illinois at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

