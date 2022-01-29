Illinois vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (9-9, 2-7 Big Ten) will host the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) after losing four straight home games. The contest starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- TV: Big Ten Network
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Illinois
- The Wildcats average 9.9 more points per game (76.2) than the Fighting Illini allow (66.3).
- The Fighting Illini average 9.2 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (68.9).
- The Wildcats make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- The Fighting Illini's 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance paces the Wildcats with 16.0 points per contest and 7.2 rebounds, while also posting 2.9 assists.
- Boo Buie posts a team-high 5.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 14.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 39.7% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ryan Young is putting up 10.1 points, 1.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Robbie Beran is putting up 6.8 points, 0.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Chase Audige averages 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 38.3% from the field.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn is averaging team highs in points (17.4 per game) and rebounds (9.7). And he is contributing 0.8 assists, making 58.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Trent Frazier tops the Fighting Illini in assists (3.3 per game), and posts 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Fighting Illini get 16.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Alfonso Plummer.
- Jacob Grandison gives the Fighting Illini 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Da'Monte Williams gets the Fighting Illini 3.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
