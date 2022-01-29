Illinois vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (9-9, 2-7 Big Ten) will host the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) after losing four straight home games. The contest starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Illinois

The Wildcats average 9.9 more points per game (76.2) than the Fighting Illini allow (66.3).

The Fighting Illini average 9.2 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (68.9).

The Wildcats make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

The Fighting Illini's 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance paces the Wildcats with 16.0 points per contest and 7.2 rebounds, while also posting 2.9 assists.

Boo Buie posts a team-high 5.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 14.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 39.7% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Ryan Young is putting up 10.1 points, 1.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Robbie Beran is putting up 6.8 points, 0.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Chase Audige averages 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 38.3% from the field.

Illinois Players to Watch