Illinois vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-2) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at State Farm Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Notre Dame

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Notre Dame

    • The Fighting Illini average 74.3 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Irish allow.
    • The Fighting Irish score 6.3 more points per game (70.8) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (64.5).
    • This season, the Fighting Illini have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have knocked down.
    • The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring, tallying 15.8 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
    • Da'Monte Williams leads Illinois in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Andre Curbelo leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
    • The Fighting Illini get the most three-point shooting production out of Alfonso Plummer, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
    • The Illinois leader in both steals and blocks is Coleman Hawkins, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 1.3 rejections per game.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Dane Goodwin averages 15.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Fighting Irish.
    • Notre Dame's leader in rebounds is Nate Laszewski with 10.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Prentiss Hubb with 3.4 per game.
    • Goodwin is reliable from distance and leads the Fighting Irish with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Notre Dame's leader in steals is Paul Atkinson with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Laszewski with 1.4 per game.

    Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 92-53

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Marquette

    L 67-66

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 71-51

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Kansas State

    W 72-64

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 94-85

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    Notre Dame Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 68-52

    Home

    11/16/2021

    High Point

    W 70-61

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 62-59

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Chaminade

    W 90-64

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 73-67

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Notre Dame at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) dribbles the ball around Jackson State Tigers forward Jamarcus Jones (31) in the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
