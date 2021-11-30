Illinois vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-2) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at State Farm Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Center

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Notre Dame

The Fighting Illini average 74.3 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Irish allow.

The Fighting Irish score 6.3 more points per game (70.8) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (64.5).

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have knocked down.

The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring, tallying 15.8 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Da'Monte Williams leads Illinois in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Andre Curbelo leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.

The Fighting Illini get the most three-point shooting production out of Alfonso Plummer, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

The Illinois leader in both steals and blocks is Coleman Hawkins, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 1.3 rejections per game.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Dane Goodwin averages 15.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame's leader in rebounds is Nate Laszewski with 10.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Prentiss Hubb with 3.4 per game.

Goodwin is reliable from distance and leads the Fighting Irish with 2.4 made threes per game.

Notre Dame's leader in steals is Paul Atkinson with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Laszewski with 1.4 per game.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Arkansas State W 92-53 Home 11/15/2021 Marquette L 67-66 Away 11/22/2021 Cincinnati L 71-51 Away 11/23/2021 Kansas State W 72-64 Away 11/26/2021 UT Rio Grande Valley W 94-85 Home 11/29/2021 Notre Dame - Home 12/3/2021 Rutgers - Home 12/6/2021 Iowa - Away 12/11/2021 Arizona - Home 12/18/2021 Saint Francis (PA) - Home 12/22/2021 Missouri - Away

Notre Dame Schedule