Illinois vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

How to Watch Illinois vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-2) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at State Farm Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Notre Dame
- The Fighting Illini average 74.3 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Irish allow.
- The Fighting Irish score 6.3 more points per game (70.8) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (64.5).
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have knocked down.
- The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring, tallying 15.8 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
- Da'Monte Williams leads Illinois in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Andre Curbelo leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
- The Fighting Illini get the most three-point shooting production out of Alfonso Plummer, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- The Illinois leader in both steals and blocks is Coleman Hawkins, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 1.3 rejections per game.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin averages 15.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Fighting Irish.
- Notre Dame's leader in rebounds is Nate Laszewski with 10.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Prentiss Hubb with 3.4 per game.
- Goodwin is reliable from distance and leads the Fighting Irish with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Notre Dame's leader in steals is Paul Atkinson with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Laszewski with 1.4 per game.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Arkansas State
W 92-53
Home
11/15/2021
Marquette
L 67-66
Away
11/22/2021
Cincinnati
L 71-51
Away
11/23/2021
Kansas State
W 72-64
Away
11/26/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 94-85
Home
11/29/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
12/3/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/6/2021
Iowa
-
Away
12/11/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
12/22/2021
Missouri
-
Away
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
CSU Northridge
W 68-52
Home
11/16/2021
High Point
W 70-61
Home
11/22/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 62-59
Home
11/23/2021
Chaminade
W 90-64
Away
11/24/2021
Texas A&M
L 73-67
Home
11/29/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/3/2021
Boston College
-
Away
12/11/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
12/18/2021
Indiana
-
Away
12/20/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
12/22/2021
Texas A&M-CC
-
Home