How to Watch Illinois vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) will host the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: State Farm Center
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Ohio State
- The Fighting Illini record 76.0 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 66.8 the Buckeyes allow.
- The Buckeyes average 7.5 more points per game (74.2) than the Fighting Illini allow their opponents to score (66.7).
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have hit.
- The Buckeyes have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.
Illinois Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Fighting Illini is Kofi Cockburn, who averages 21.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
- Trent Frazier is Illinois' best passer, dishing out 4.0 assists per game while scoring 12.4 PPG.
- Alfonso Plummer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Illini, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Frazier is Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Omar Payne leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell sits on top of the Buckeyes leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Jamari Wheeler's assist statline leads Ohio State; he records 3.4 assists per game.
- Justin Ahrens is the most prolific from deep for the Buckeyes, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Ohio State's leader in steals is Wheeler with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Liddell with 2.4 per game.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Indiana
W 74-57
Away
2/8/2022
Purdue
L 84-68
Away
2/13/2022
Northwestern
W 73-66
Home
2/16/2022
Rutgers
L 70-59
Away
2/19/2022
Michigan State
W 79-74
Away
2/24/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
2/27/2022
Michigan
-
Away
3/3/2022
Penn State
-
Home
3/6/2022
Iowa
-
Home
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Rutgers
L 66-64
Away
2/12/2022
Michigan
W 68-57
Away
2/15/2022
Minnesota
W 70-45
Home
2/19/2022
Iowa
L 75-62
Home
2/21/2022
Indiana
W 80-69
Home
2/24/2022
Illinois
-
Away
2/27/2022
Maryland
-
Away
3/1/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
3/3/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
3/6/2022
Michigan
-
Home
