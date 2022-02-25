Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) reacts after dunking to tie the score and send the game to overtime during Monday's NCAA Division I basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on February 21, 2022. The Buckeyes won the game 80-69 in overtime. Ceb Osumbk 0220 Bjp 04

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) reacts after dunking to tie the score and send the game to overtime during Monday's NCAA Division I basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on February 21, 2022. The Buckeyes won the game 80-69 in overtime. Ceb Osumbk 0220 Bjp 04

The No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) will host the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Ohio State

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: State Farm Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Ohio State

  • The Fighting Illini record 76.0 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 66.8 the Buckeyes allow.
  • The Buckeyes average 7.5 more points per game (74.2) than the Fighting Illini allow their opponents to score (66.7).
  • This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have hit.
  • The Buckeyes have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Fighting Illini is Kofi Cockburn, who averages 21.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
  • Trent Frazier is Illinois' best passer, dishing out 4.0 assists per game while scoring 12.4 PPG.
  • Alfonso Plummer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Illini, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Frazier is Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Omar Payne leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell sits on top of the Buckeyes leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jamari Wheeler's assist statline leads Ohio State; he records 3.4 assists per game.
  • Justin Ahrens is the most prolific from deep for the Buckeyes, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • Ohio State's leader in steals is Wheeler with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Liddell with 2.4 per game.

Illinois Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Indiana

W 74-57

Away

2/8/2022

Purdue

L 84-68

Away

2/13/2022

Northwestern

W 73-66

Home

2/16/2022

Rutgers

L 70-59

Away

2/19/2022

Michigan State

W 79-74

Away

2/24/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

2/27/2022

Michigan

-

Away

3/3/2022

Penn State

-

Home

3/6/2022

Iowa

-

Home

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Rutgers

L 66-64

Away

2/12/2022

Michigan

W 68-57

Away

2/15/2022

Minnesota

W 70-45

Home

2/19/2022

Iowa

L 75-62

Home

2/21/2022

Indiana

W 80-69

Home

2/24/2022

Illinois

-

Away

2/27/2022

Maryland

-

Away

3/1/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

3/3/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

3/6/2022

Michigan

-

Home

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Ohio State at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_10734834
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women’s College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17739179
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Illinois in Men's College Basketball

By Evan Massey
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Belmont at Murray State

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy