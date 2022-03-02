How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-14, 7-11 Big Ten) hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: State Farm Center
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Penn State
- The Fighting Illini record 76.9 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 65.7 the Nittany Lions give up.
- The Nittany Lions score just 2.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Fighting Illini give up (68.0).
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have knocked down.
- The Nittany Lions' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring and rebounding, tallying 21.5 points and 10.7 boards per game.
- Illinois' best passer is Trent Frazier, who averages 4.0 assists per game to go with his 12.6 PPG scoring average.
- Alfonso Plummer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Illini, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The Illinois steals leader is Frazier, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omar Payne, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Penn State Players to Watch
- The Nittany Lions' Jalen Pickett puts up enough points (12.8 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- John Harrar is at the top of the Penn State rebounding leaderboard with 10.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.6 points and tacks on 1.2 assists per game.
- Seth Lundy knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nittany Lions.
- Pickett is at the top of the Penn State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Northwestern
W 73-66
Home
2/16/2022
Rutgers
L 70-59
Away
2/19/2022
Michigan State
W 79-74
Away
2/24/2022
Ohio State
L 86-83
Home
2/27/2022
Michigan
W 93-85
Away
3/3/2022
Penn State
-
Home
3/6/2022
Iowa
-
Home
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Michigan State
W 62-58
Home
2/17/2022
Minnesota
W 67-46
Home
2/21/2022
Maryland
L 67-61
Away
2/25/2022
Northwestern
W 67-60
Home
2/27/2022
Nebraska
L 93-70
Home
3/3/2022
Illinois
-
Away
3/6/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Penn State at Illinois
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)