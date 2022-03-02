Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Kobe Webster (10) as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) looks to drive the ball to the basket during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Nebraska defeated Penn State 93-70. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 27, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Kobe Webster (10) as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) looks to drive the ball to the basket during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Nebraska defeated Penn State 93-70. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-14, 7-11 Big Ten) hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: State Farm Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Penn State

  • The Fighting Illini record 76.9 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 65.7 the Nittany Lions give up.
  • The Nittany Lions score just 2.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Fighting Illini give up (68.0).
  • This season, the Fighting Illini have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Nittany Lions' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring and rebounding, tallying 21.5 points and 10.7 boards per game.
  • Illinois' best passer is Trent Frazier, who averages 4.0 assists per game to go with his 12.6 PPG scoring average.
  • Alfonso Plummer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Illini, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • The Illinois steals leader is Frazier, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omar Payne, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • The Nittany Lions' Jalen Pickett puts up enough points (12.8 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • John Harrar is at the top of the Penn State rebounding leaderboard with 10.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.6 points and tacks on 1.2 assists per game.
  • Seth Lundy knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nittany Lions.
  • Pickett is at the top of the Penn State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.

Illinois Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Northwestern

W 73-66

Home

2/16/2022

Rutgers

L 70-59

Away

2/19/2022

Michigan State

W 79-74

Away

2/24/2022

Ohio State

L 86-83

Home

2/27/2022

Michigan

W 93-85

Away

3/3/2022

Penn State

-

Home

3/6/2022

Iowa

-

Home

Penn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Michigan State

W 62-58

Home

2/17/2022

Minnesota

W 67-46

Home

2/21/2022

Maryland

L 67-61

Away

2/25/2022

Northwestern

W 67-60

Home

2/27/2022

Nebraska

L 93-70

Home

3/3/2022

Illinois

-

Away

3/6/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Penn State at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) celebrates his second goal of the game against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) loses a jump ball possession to Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
26 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy