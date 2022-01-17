Illinois vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Illinois vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: State Farm Center
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Purdue
- The Fighting Illini score 13.2 more points per game (79.7) than the Boilermakers allow (66.5).
- The Boilermakers' 85.6 points per game are 21.3 more points than the 64.3 the Fighting Illini give up.
- The Fighting Illini make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- The Boilermakers have shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.
Illinois Players to Watch
- The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 19 points and grabs 10.7 rebounds per game.
- Illinois' best passer is Da'Monte Williams, who averages three assists per game to go with his 4.3 PPG scoring average.
- Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Illinois steals leader is Trent Frazier, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Cockburn, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey is the top scorer for the Boilermakers with 16.3 points per game. He also tacks on five rebounds and 3.1 assists per game to his statistics.
- Trevion Williams puts up a stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 13.3 points and three assists per game for Purdue to take the top rebound spot on the team. Sasha Stefanovic has the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 11.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.
- Stefanovic hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Boilermakers.
- Ivey (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Purdue while Zach Edey (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Missouri
W 88-63
Away
1/4/2022
Minnesota
W 76-53
Away
1/6/2022
Maryland
W 76-64
Home
1/11/2022
Nebraska
W 81-71
Away
1/14/2022
Michigan
W 68-53
Home
1/17/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/21/2022
Maryland
-
Away
1/25/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/2/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
2/5/2022
Indiana
-
Away
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Incarnate Word
W 79-59
Home
12/29/2021
Nicholls State
W 104-90
Home
1/3/2022
Wisconsin
L 74-69
Home
1/8/2022
Penn State
W 74-67
Away
1/14/2022
Nebraska
W 92-65
Home
1/17/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/20/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/23/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
1/27/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/30/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Minnesota
-
Away