Illinois vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Illinois vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives the ball around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 92-65. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Purdue

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: State Farm Center

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Purdue

The Fighting Illini score 13.2 more points per game (79.7) than the Boilermakers allow (66.5).

The Boilermakers' 85.6 points per game are 21.3 more points than the 64.3 the Fighting Illini give up.

The Fighting Illini make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Boilermakers have shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.

Illinois Players to Watch

The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 19 points and grabs 10.7 rebounds per game.

Illinois' best passer is Da'Monte Williams, who averages three assists per game to go with his 4.3 PPG scoring average.

Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Illinois steals leader is Trent Frazier, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Cockburn, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Purdue Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey is the top scorer for the Boilermakers with 16.3 points per game. He also tacks on five rebounds and 3.1 assists per game to his statistics.

Trevion Williams puts up a stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 13.3 points and three assists per game for Purdue to take the top rebound spot on the team. Sasha Stefanovic has the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 11.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.

Stefanovic hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Boilermakers.

Ivey (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Purdue while Zach Edey (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Missouri W 88-63 Away 1/4/2022 Minnesota W 76-53 Away 1/6/2022 Maryland W 76-64 Home 1/11/2022 Nebraska W 81-71 Away 1/14/2022 Michigan W 68-53 Home 1/17/2022 Purdue - Home 1/21/2022 Maryland - Away 1/25/2022 Michigan State - Home 1/29/2022 Northwestern - Away 2/2/2022 Wisconsin - Home 2/5/2022 Indiana - Away

Purdue Schedule