Illinois vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 3, 2021.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Rutgers
- The Fighting Illini score 75.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 63.0 the Scarlet Knights give up.
- The Scarlet Knights' 67.7 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 65.6 the Fighting Illini give up.
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring, tallying 17.8 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
- Da'Monte Williams is Illinois' leading rebounder, grabbing 7.0 per game, while Andre Curbelo is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.
- Alfonso Plummer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Illini, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Coleman Hawkins is a standout on the defensive end for Illinois, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- The Scarlet Knights' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ron Harper Jr. with 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Paul Mulcahy's assist statline leads Rutgers; he dishes out 4.1 assists per game.
- Harper hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Scarlet Knights.
- Caleb McConnell (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Rutgers while Aundre Hyatt (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Marquette
L 67-66
Away
11/22/2021
Cincinnati
L 71-51
Away
11/23/2021
Kansas State
W 72-64
Away
11/26/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 94-85
Home
11/29/2021
Notre Dame
W 82-72
Home
12/3/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/6/2021
Iowa
-
Away
12/11/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
12/22/2021
Missouri
-
Away
12/29/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
NJIT
W 75-61
Home
11/18/2021
DePaul
L 73-70
Away
11/22/2021
Lafayette
L 53-51
Home
11/27/2021
UMass
L 85-83
Away
11/30/2021
Clemson
W 74-64
Home
12/3/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/9/2021
Purdue
-
Home
12/12/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/18/2021
Rider
-
Home
12/23/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/29/2021
Maine
-
Home