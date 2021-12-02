Illinois vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cormac Ryan (5) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 3, 2021.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Rutgers

    • The Fighting Illini score 75.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 63.0 the Scarlet Knights give up.
    • The Scarlet Knights' 67.7 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 65.6 the Fighting Illini give up.
    • The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring, tallying 17.8 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
    • Da'Monte Williams is Illinois' leading rebounder, grabbing 7.0 per game, while Andre Curbelo is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.
    • Alfonso Plummer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Illini, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Coleman Hawkins is a standout on the defensive end for Illinois, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • The Scarlet Knights' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ron Harper Jr. with 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • Paul Mulcahy's assist statline leads Rutgers; he dishes out 4.1 assists per game.
    • Harper hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Scarlet Knights.
    • Caleb McConnell (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Rutgers while Aundre Hyatt (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Marquette

    L 67-66

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 71-51

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Kansas State

    W 72-64

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 94-85

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 82-72

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    Rutgers Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    NJIT

    W 75-61

    Home

    11/18/2021

    DePaul

    L 73-70

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Lafayette

    L 53-51

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMass

    L 85-83

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Clemson

    W 74-64

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Rider

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Maine

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Rutgers at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

