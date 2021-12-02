Illinois vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cormac Ryan (5) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 3, 2021.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Center

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Rutgers

The Fighting Illini score 75.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 63.0 the Scarlet Knights give up.

The Scarlet Knights' 67.7 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 65.6 the Fighting Illini give up.

The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring, tallying 17.8 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Da'Monte Williams is Illinois' leading rebounder, grabbing 7.0 per game, while Andre Curbelo is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.

Alfonso Plummer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Illini, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Coleman Hawkins is a standout on the defensive end for Illinois, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

The Scarlet Knights' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ron Harper Jr. with 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Paul Mulcahy's assist statline leads Rutgers; he dishes out 4.1 assists per game.

Harper hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Scarlet Knights.

Caleb McConnell (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Rutgers while Aundre Hyatt (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Marquette L 67-66 Away 11/22/2021 Cincinnati L 71-51 Away 11/23/2021 Kansas State W 72-64 Away 11/26/2021 UT Rio Grande Valley W 94-85 Home 11/29/2021 Notre Dame W 82-72 Home 12/3/2021 Rutgers - Home 12/6/2021 Iowa - Away 12/11/2021 Arizona - Home 12/18/2021 Saint Francis (PA) - Home 12/22/2021 Missouri - Away 12/29/2021 Florida A&M - Home

Rutgers Schedule