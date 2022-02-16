How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Illinois
- The Scarlet Knights record 68.4 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 66.3 the Fighting Illini allow.
- The Fighting Illini put up an average of 76.6 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 64.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- The Scarlet Knights are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- The Fighting Illini have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. posts 15.7 points and 1.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.1 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Clifford Omoruyi paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.9), and also puts up 11.4 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Paul Mulcahy puts up a team-best 5.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 43.1% from the floor.
- Geo Baker is putting up 11.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
- Caleb McConnell averages 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 36.8% from the floor.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn tops the Fighting Illini in scoring (18.5 points per game) and rebounding (9.8), and puts up 0.8 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Trent Frazier is averaging a team-leading 3.6 assists per game. He's also producing 11.5 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 40.9% of his shots from the floor, and 33.8% from 3-point range resulting in 2.0 treys per contest.
- Alfonso Plummer is posting 15.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.
- The Fighting Illini get 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jacob Grandison.
- Da'Monte Williams gets the Fighting Illini 4.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
