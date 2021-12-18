Publish date:
How to Watch Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3) face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA)
- The Fighting Illini put up just 3.7 more points per game (78.0) than the Red Flash allow (74.3).
- The Red Flash's 78.7 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 67.6 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have knocked down.
- The Red Flash are shooting 46.7% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Fighting Illini is Kofi Cockburn, who accumulates 16.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Illinois' best passer is Da'Monte Williams, who averages 3.4 assists per game to go with his 3.5 PPG scoring average.
- The Fighting Illini get the most three-point shooting production out of Alfonso Plummer, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
- Trent Frazier and Coleman Hawkins lead Illinois on the defensive end, with Frazier leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Hawkins in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Ramiir Dixon-Conover's points (14.4 per game) and assists (4.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Red Flash's leaderboards.
- Josh Cohen grabs 6.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.3 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Saint Francis (PA) rebounding leaderboard.
- Maxwell Land is dependable from distance and leads the Red Flash with 1.3 made threes per game.
- Saint Francis (PA)'s leader in steals is Dixon-Conover with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mark Flagg with 0.8 per game.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 94-85
Home
11/29/2021
Notre Dame
W 82-72
Home
12/3/2021
Rutgers
W 86-51
Home
12/6/2021
Iowa
W 87-83
Away
12/11/2021
Arizona
L 83-79
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
12/22/2021
Missouri
-
Away
12/29/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
1/2/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/6/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/11/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
Saint Francis (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Lehigh
W 79-68
Away
12/1/2021
Bucknell
W 93-67
Home
12/4/2021
Ohio
L 78-75
Away
12/8/2021
American
L 83-73
Away
12/14/2021
Hartford
W 81-66
Away
12/18/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/22/2021
Robert Morris
-
Home
12/29/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/31/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
1/6/2022
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Away
1/8/2022
LIU
-
Away
