    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) drives to the basket as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 019 Jpg

    The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3) face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA)

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: State Farm Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA)

    • The Fighting Illini put up just 3.7 more points per game (78.0) than the Red Flash allow (74.3).
    • The Red Flash's 78.7 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 67.6 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have knocked down.
    • The Red Flash are shooting 46.7% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Fighting Illini is Kofi Cockburn, who accumulates 16.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
    • Illinois' best passer is Da'Monte Williams, who averages 3.4 assists per game to go with his 3.5 PPG scoring average.
    • The Fighting Illini get the most three-point shooting production out of Alfonso Plummer, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
    • Trent Frazier and Coleman Hawkins lead Illinois on the defensive end, with Frazier leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Hawkins in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

    • Ramiir Dixon-Conover's points (14.4 per game) and assists (4.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Red Flash's leaderboards.
    • Josh Cohen grabs 6.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.3 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Saint Francis (PA) rebounding leaderboard.
    • Maxwell Land is dependable from distance and leads the Red Flash with 1.3 made threes per game.
    • Saint Francis (PA)'s leader in steals is Dixon-Conover with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mark Flagg with 0.8 per game.

    Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 94-85

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 82-72

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rutgers

    W 86-51

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Iowa

    W 87-83

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Arizona

    L 83-79

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    Saint Francis (PA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Lehigh

    W 79-68

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucknell

    W 93-67

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Ohio

    L 78-75

    Away

    12/8/2021

    American

    L 83-73

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Hartford

    W 81-66

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Robert Morris

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    LIU

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

