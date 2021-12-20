Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    How to Watch Incarnate Word at Purdue in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 3 Purdue goes for its third straight win Monday night when it hosts Incarnate Word.
    No. 3 Purdue has recovered nicely after dropping its first game of the year to Rutgers on Dec. 9. Since that loss, the Boilermakers have beaten NC State in overtime after a big comeback and then demolished a good Butler team.

    How to Watch Incarnate Word at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Incarnate Word at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Boilermakers took down the Bulldogs in the Crossroads Classic in impressive fashion, as they led by as many as 36 points in the second half of their 77–48 win. The win improved their record to 10–1 on the season.

    On Monday night, they look to stay hot when they take on Incarnate Word, which has just two wins on the year.

    The Cardinals started the year with seven straight losses, but have gone 2–2 over their last four. They have played better recently, but have still struggled with the best teams on their schedule.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Incarnate Word at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
