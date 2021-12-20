No. 3 Purdue goes for its third straight win Monday night when it hosts Incarnate Word.

No. 3 Purdue has recovered nicely after dropping its first game of the year to Rutgers on Dec. 9. Since that loss, the Boilermakers have beaten NC State in overtime after a big comeback and then demolished a good Butler team.

How to Watch Incarnate Word at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Incarnate Word at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Boilermakers took down the Bulldogs in the Crossroads Classic in impressive fashion, as they led by as many as 36 points in the second half of their 77–48 win. The win improved their record to 10–1 on the season.

On Monday night, they look to stay hot when they take on Incarnate Word, which has just two wins on the year.

The Cardinals started the year with seven straight losses, but have gone 2–2 over their last four. They have played better recently, but have still struggled with the best teams on their schedule.

Regional restrictions may apply.