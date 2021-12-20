Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) celebrates the win over Butler Bulldogs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-9) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Mackey Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Incarnate Word

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -38.5 144.5 points

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Incarnate Word

The Boilermakers score 86.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 79.8 the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals put up an average of 68.2 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 64.5 the Boilermakers give up.

This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 51.5% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

The Cardinals' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (39.3%).

Purdue Players to Watch

Trevion Williams paces his squad in rebounds per game (9.0), and also posts 13.8 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey averages a team-high 16.9 points per game. He is also posting 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 52.8% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Edey posts 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Sasha Stefanovic posts a team-best 3.9 assists per game. He is also posting 11.5 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Caleb Furst puts up 6.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Incarnate Word Players to Watch