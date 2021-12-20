Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) celebrates the win over Butler Bulldogs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-9) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Mackey Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Incarnate Word

    Purdue vs Incarnate Word Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Purdue

    -38.5

    144.5 points

    Key Stats for Purdue vs. Incarnate Word

    • The Boilermakers score 86.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 79.8 the Cardinals give up.
    • The Cardinals put up an average of 68.2 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 64.5 the Boilermakers give up.
    • This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 51.5% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
    • The Cardinals' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (39.3%).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Trevion Williams paces his squad in rebounds per game (9.0), and also posts 13.8 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Jaden Ivey averages a team-high 16.9 points per game. He is also posting 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 52.8% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Zach Edey posts 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
    • Sasha Stefanovic posts a team-best 3.9 assists per game. He is also posting 11.5 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Caleb Furst puts up 6.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    Incarnate Word Players to Watch

    • Johnny Hughes III is the Cardinals' top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he produces 11.4 points and 1.1 assists.
    • Drew Lutz is posting a team-leading 3.3 assists per game. And he is producing 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 39.0% of his shots from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
    • RJ Glasper leads the Cardinals in scoring (13.4 points per game) and assists (2.8), and puts up 2.4 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Benjamin Griscti is putting up 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
    • Josh Morgan gets the Cardinals 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Incarnate Word at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

