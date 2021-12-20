Publish date:
How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-9) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Mackey Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Incarnate Word
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-38.5
144.5 points
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Incarnate Word
- The Boilermakers score 86.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 79.8 the Cardinals give up.
- The Cardinals put up an average of 68.2 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 64.5 the Boilermakers give up.
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 51.5% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
- The Cardinals' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (39.3%).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Trevion Williams paces his squad in rebounds per game (9.0), and also posts 13.8 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Jaden Ivey averages a team-high 16.9 points per game. He is also posting 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 52.8% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Zach Edey posts 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Sasha Stefanovic posts a team-best 3.9 assists per game. He is also posting 11.5 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Caleb Furst puts up 6.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Johnny Hughes III is the Cardinals' top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he produces 11.4 points and 1.1 assists.
- Drew Lutz is posting a team-leading 3.3 assists per game. And he is producing 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 39.0% of his shots from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- RJ Glasper leads the Cardinals in scoring (13.4 points per game) and assists (2.8), and puts up 2.4 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Benjamin Griscti is putting up 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Josh Morgan gets the Cardinals 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
