How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Indiana hits the road Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game

Indiana bounced back from a loss against Michigan with one of its best halves of the season. The Hoosiers outscored Penn State by 29 in the first half en route to an easy win.

How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Indiana at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was the last of three straight home games in which Indiana beat their rival Purdue for the first time in nine games and then got blown out by Michigan for its first home loss of the year.

The Hoosiers were able to put that loss behind it to get back on track and are now 6-4 in the Big Ten. 

Saturday afternoon they will look to knock off a Maryland team who is playing a lot better.

The Terrapins have won two straight games since getting blown out by Michigan on January 18th.

Maryland has done a complete 180 in blowing out No. 17 Illinois and then slipping by Rutgers.

It has been a great two games, but the Terrapins are still looking for more consistency and Saturday they are looking to pull off another big win against Indiana.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
