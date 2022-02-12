How to Watch Indiana at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

Michigan State looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Indiana

Michigan State has not had a good last week. The Spartans were shocked by Rutgers 84-63 last Saturday and then came up short at home against Wisconsin on Tuesday.

How to Watch Indiana at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The consecutive losses have dropped the Spartans to 8-4 in the Big Ten and a game behind Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin for the top spot in the conference.

Michigan State is now just 2-3 over its last five games and is suddenly desperate for a win on Saturday against an Indiana team coming off a loss to Northwestern.

The Hoosiers were shorthanded on Tuesday night when they played the Wildcats due to five guys being suspended and Rob Phinisee being out with a foot injury. That left just seven players available and it made a difference.

Indiana led at halftime, but couldn't maintain it in the second half as they lost 59-51. The loss was the second straight for the Hoosiers and dropped them to 7-6 in the Big Ten.

They still are in good shape to make the tournament but need to stop the slide quickly to stay off the bubble.

