Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan State looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Indiana

Michigan State has not had a good last week. The Spartans were shocked by Rutgers 84-63 last Saturday and then came up short at home against Wisconsin on Tuesday.

How to Watch Indiana at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Indiana at Michigan State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The consecutive losses have dropped the Spartans to 8-4 in the Big Ten and a game behind Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin for the top spot in the conference.

Michigan State is now just 2-3 over its last five games and is suddenly desperate for a win on Saturday against an Indiana team coming off a loss to Northwestern.

The Hoosiers were shorthanded on Tuesday night when they played the Wildcats due to five guys being suspended and Rob Phinisee being out with a foot injury. That left just seven players available and it made a difference.

Indiana led at halftime, but couldn't maintain it in the second half as they lost 59-51. The loss was the second straight for the Hoosiers and dropped them to 7-6 in the Big Ten.

They still are in good shape to make the tournament but need to stop the slide quickly to stay off the bubble.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Indiana at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

nevada women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Basketball

31 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

31 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Memphis at Houston in Men's College Basketball

31 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

31 seconds ago
Nov 9, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Citadel Bulldogs forward Jason Roche (11) reacts to the Bulldogs bench after hitting a three point basket against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Bulldogs won 78-63. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch The Citadel vs Virginia Military Institute

31 seconds ago
RUGBY copy
Rugby

How to Watch France vs Ireland

30 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
PEPPERDINE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Pepperdine

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy