Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana at Purdue in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bitter rivals battle it out on Saturday afternoon when Purdue hosts Indiana to wrap up the regular season.

Purdue hosts Indiana on Saturday afternoon looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Boilermakers have suffered back-to-back last-second losses on the road. They were defeated by Michigan State and Wisconsin in their last two games and have dropped to 13-6 in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Indiana at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Indiana at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Purdue now must try and regroup against an Indiana team that it lost to earlier this season.

The Boilermakers still look like one of the best teams in the conference but are suddenly struggling and need to snap out of it before the tournament starts.

Saturday, that means knocking off their rival who is coming off a tough loss at home to Rutgers on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers gave up a late basket to Ron Harper Jr. to lose 66-63 to the Scarlet Knights and are now just 9-10 in the Big Ten.

They are now on the wrong side of the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and really need to pick up a big win at Purdue.

Indiana needs this game and to do well in the Big Ten Tournament if they want to sneak into the Big Dance.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Indiana at Purdue

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17775177
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_17804326
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Florida

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17806411
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Clemson

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17693111
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Purdue

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Fordham womens basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch George Washington vs Fordham

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) looks for an open man as he is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
new-england-revolution
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at New England Revolution

By Brandon Rush31 minutes ago
CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Pennzoil 400, Qualifying

By Steve Benko31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy