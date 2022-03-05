Bitter rivals battle it out on Saturday afternoon when Purdue hosts Indiana to wrap up the regular season.

Purdue hosts Indiana on Saturday afternoon looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Boilermakers have suffered back-to-back last-second losses on the road. They were defeated by Michigan State and Wisconsin in their last two games and have dropped to 13-6 in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Indiana at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Indiana at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Purdue now must try and regroup against an Indiana team that it lost to earlier this season.

The Boilermakers still look like one of the best teams in the conference but are suddenly struggling and need to snap out of it before the tournament starts.

Saturday, that means knocking off their rival who is coming off a tough loss at home to Rutgers on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers gave up a late basket to Ron Harper Jr. to lose 66-63 to the Scarlet Knights and are now just 9-10 in the Big Ten.

They are now on the wrong side of the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and really need to pick up a big win at Purdue.

Indiana needs this game and to do well in the Big Ten Tournament if they want to sneak into the Big Dance.

