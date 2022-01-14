Indiana heads to Iowa Thursday looking to win its third straight game when it battles the Hawkeyes in Big Ten action.

Indiana was giving its fans flashbacks of past years with the start of Big Ten play this year. The Hoosiers had played great in non-conference action but blew a 22-point lead in a loss to Wisconsin and then lost to Penn State.

How to Watch Indiana at Iowa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

It looked like the same old Hoosiers, but then they handled No. 13 Ohio State and followed it up with another win against a very good Minnesota team.

Suddenly the Hoosiers are back to 3-2 in the conference and looking like a threat in the Big Ten.

Thursday, though, they will look to prove it on the road when they play an Iowa team that is coming off a loss to Wisconsin.

The loss to the Badgers snapped a four-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes and dropped them to just 1-3 in the Big Ten.

Iowa is desperately needing a win against Indiana, as it already finds itself way behind in the conference standings and can't afford to get further behind.

