How to Watch Indiana (PA) vs. Augusta Division II Semifinal

How to Watch the Division II Semifinal: Indiana (PA) vs Augusta in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Indiana (PA) and Augusta play in the second semifinal of the Division II NCAA Tournament on Thursday evening.

Indiana (PA) knocked off Hillsdale on Tuesday to earn a berth into the semifinals of the Division II NCAA tournament on Thursday night. 

How to Watch the Division II Semifinal Indiana (PA) vs Augusta in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Indiana (PA) vs Augusta game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Crimson Hawks led by three at halftime and then used a strong second half to come away with the 67-55 win in the quarterfinals.

The win was the 18th straight for No. 2 Crimson Hawks and was their 33rd of the season.

It has been a great season for them, but Thursday, they will attempt to make it continue as they take on an Augusta team that also won its 18th straight game on Tuesday.

The Jaguars needed overtime to take down Chico State in the quarterfinals but dominated the extra frame to get the 81-69 win. They outscored Chico State by 12 points in the extra period and left no doubt about the outcome of the game.

Both of these teams come in on 18-game winning streaks and have lost just five combined games all year long.

They are playing great basketball which should make this one of the best games of the tournament, with the winner getting a chance to play for the national championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Division II Semifinal: Indiana (PA) vs. Augusta

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

