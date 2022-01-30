Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana State at Bradley in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college basketball action, Indiana State will hit the road to take on Bradley.

There will be plenty of good college basketball matchups for fans to watch on the Sunday schedule. While some of those games will feature top-notch contenders, others will simply boast a good game for fans to enjoy. One of those matchups will feature Indiana State hitting the road to take on Bradley.

How to Watch the Indiana State Sycamores at Bradley Braves Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live stream the Indiana State Sycamores at Bradley Braves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Sycamores are 9-10 and are looking to string a few wins together. It has not been the season that Indiana State was hoping to have. Last time out, the Sycamores ended up beating Missouri State by a final score of 76-72.

On the other side of the court, the Braves hold an 11-10 record and also need to find a way to pick up a few wins. Bradley has had flashes of looking like a great team, but their consistency has been iffy at best. They are coming off of a 71-56 victory over Valparaiso in their last outing.

No one is going to tune in to this game thinking they're watching a tournament contender. However, these two teams are very evenly matched and should put on a good basketball game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

