How to Watch Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-2, 3-0 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Indiana State Sycamores (8-7, 1-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hulman Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Hulman Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago
- The 79.0 points per game the Ramblers put up are 8.0 more points than the Sycamores give up (71.0).
- The Sycamores score an average of 75.7 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 63.6 the Ramblers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Ramblers have a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have made.
- The Sycamores have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- The Ramblers leader in points and rebounds is Lucas Williamson, who scores 12.0 points and grabs 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Braden Norris leads Loyola Chicago in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 9.7 points per contest.
- Norris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ramblers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Loyola Chicago steals leader is Williamson, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aher Uguak, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Cooper Neese racks up 14.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Sycamores.
- The Indiana State leaders in rebounding and assists are Cameron Henry with 5.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.7 points and 2.7 assists per game) and Xavier Bledson with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).
- Neese is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Sycamores, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Indiana State's leader in steals is Julian Larry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Henry with 0.5 per game.
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Roosevelt
W 88-49
Home
12/10/2021
Vanderbilt
W 69-58
Away
1/6/2022
San Francisco
W 79-74
Away
1/8/2022
Bradley
W 78-71
Home
1/11/2022
Valparaiso
W 81-74
Home
1/15/2022
Indiana State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Evansville
-
Away
1/22/2022
Missouri State
-
Home
1/25/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Home
1/27/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Away
1/30/2022
Drake
-
Away
Indiana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Alabama A&M
W 67-43
Home
12/20/2021
Oakland City
W 78-69
Home
12/29/2021
Midway
W 107-51
Home
1/2/2022
Bradley
W 76-71
Home
1/11/2022
Northern Iowa
L 80-74
Away
1/15/2022
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
1/19/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Away
1/22/2022
Valparaiso
-
Home
1/25/2022
Missouri State
-
Home
1/30/2022
Bradley
-
Away
2/2/2022
Drake
-
Home