The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-2, 3-0 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Indiana State Sycamores (8-7, 1-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hulman Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Hulman Center

Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago

The 79.0 points per game the Ramblers put up are 8.0 more points than the Sycamores give up (71.0).

The Sycamores score an average of 75.7 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 63.6 the Ramblers allow to opponents.

This season, the Ramblers have a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have made.

The Sycamores have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

The Ramblers leader in points and rebounds is Lucas Williamson, who scores 12.0 points and grabs 5.4 rebounds per game.

Braden Norris leads Loyola Chicago in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 9.7 points per contest.

Norris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ramblers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Loyola Chicago steals leader is Williamson, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aher Uguak, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Indiana State Players to Watch

Cooper Neese racks up 14.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Sycamores.

The Indiana State leaders in rebounding and assists are Cameron Henry with 5.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.7 points and 2.7 assists per game) and Xavier Bledson with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).

Neese is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Sycamores, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Indiana State's leader in steals is Julian Larry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Henry with 0.5 per game.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 Roosevelt W 88-49 Home 12/10/2021 Vanderbilt W 69-58 Away 1/6/2022 San Francisco W 79-74 Away 1/8/2022 Bradley W 78-71 Home 1/11/2022 Valparaiso W 81-74 Home 1/15/2022 Indiana State - Away 1/18/2022 Evansville - Away 1/22/2022 Missouri State - Home 1/25/2022 Southern Illinois - Home 1/27/2022 Southern Illinois - Away 1/30/2022 Drake - Away

Indiana State Schedule