How to Watch Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-2, 3-0 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Indiana State Sycamores (8-7, 1-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hulman Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Hulman Center
Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago

  • The 79.0 points per game the Ramblers put up are 8.0 more points than the Sycamores give up (71.0).
  • The Sycamores score an average of 75.7 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 63.6 the Ramblers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Ramblers have a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have made.
  • The Sycamores have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • The Ramblers leader in points and rebounds is Lucas Williamson, who scores 12.0 points and grabs 5.4 rebounds per game.
  • Braden Norris leads Loyola Chicago in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 9.7 points per contest.
  • Norris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ramblers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The Loyola Chicago steals leader is Williamson, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aher Uguak, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Indiana State Players to Watch

  • Cooper Neese racks up 14.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Sycamores.
  • The Indiana State leaders in rebounding and assists are Cameron Henry with 5.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.7 points and 2.7 assists per game) and Xavier Bledson with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).
  • Neese is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Sycamores, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Indiana State's leader in steals is Julian Larry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Henry with 0.5 per game.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

Roosevelt

W 88-49

Home

12/10/2021

Vanderbilt

W 69-58

Away

1/6/2022

San Francisco

W 79-74

Away

1/8/2022

Bradley

W 78-71

Home

1/11/2022

Valparaiso

W 81-74

Home

1/15/2022

Indiana State

-

Away

1/18/2022

Evansville

-

Away

1/22/2022

Missouri State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Home

1/27/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Away

1/30/2022

Drake

-

Away

Indiana State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Alabama A&M

W 67-43

Home

12/20/2021

Oakland City

W 78-69

Home

12/29/2021

Midway

W 107-51

Home

1/2/2022

Bradley

W 76-71

Home

1/11/2022

Northern Iowa

L 80-74

Away

1/15/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Home

1/19/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Away

1/22/2022

Valparaiso

-

Home

1/25/2022

Missouri State

-

Home

1/30/2022

Bradley

-

Away

2/2/2022

Drake

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
