The Indiana State Sycamores (3-4, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Favorite Spread Total Loyola Chicago -18 141.5 points

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State

The 79.3 points per game the Ramblers record are 5.3 more points than the Sycamores allow (74).

The Sycamores' 74.1 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 60.7 the Ramblers give up to opponents.

The Ramblers make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (44%).

The Sycamores are shooting 45.8% from the field, six% higher than the 39.8% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson puts up 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Braden Norris leads his squad in assists per game (4.3), and also posts 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Marquise Kennedy averages 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ryan Schwieger posts a team-high 11.3 points per contest. He is also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aher Uguak is averaging 9.7 points, 2.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Indiana State Players to Watch