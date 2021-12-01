Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (3-4, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State
- The 79.3 points per game the Ramblers record are 5.3 more points than the Sycamores allow (74).
- The Sycamores' 74.1 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 60.7 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
- The Ramblers make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (44%).
- The Sycamores are shooting 45.8% from the field, six% higher than the 39.8% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Lucas Williamson puts up 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Braden Norris leads his squad in assists per game (4.3), and also posts 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Marquise Kennedy averages 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Ryan Schwieger posts a team-high 11.3 points per contest. He is also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aher Uguak is averaging 9.7 points, 2.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Cameron Henry paces the Sycamores in rebounding (6.9 per game) and assists (4.1), and posts 14.7 points. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Sycamores receive 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Cooper Neese.
- Micah Thomas is the Sycamores' top scorer (15.3 points per game) and assist man (2), and puts up 1.7 rebounds.
- The Sycamores get 7.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Kailex Stephens.
- Julian Larry gets the Sycamores 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
