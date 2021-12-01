Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) looks to drive as Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) looks to drive as Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana State Sycamores (3-4, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Loyola Chicago vs Indiana State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Loyola Chicago

    -18

    141.5 points

    Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State

    • The 79.3 points per game the Ramblers record are 5.3 more points than the Sycamores allow (74).
    • The Sycamores' 74.1 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 60.7 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
    • The Ramblers make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (44%).
    • The Sycamores are shooting 45.8% from the field, six% higher than the 39.8% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Lucas Williamson puts up 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Braden Norris leads his squad in assists per game (4.3), and also posts 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
    • Marquise Kennedy averages 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Ryan Schwieger posts a team-high 11.3 points per contest. He is also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Aher Uguak is averaging 9.7 points, 2.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

    Indiana State Players to Watch

    • Cameron Henry paces the Sycamores in rebounding (6.9 per game) and assists (4.1), and posts 14.7 points. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • The Sycamores receive 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Cooper Neese.
    • Micah Thomas is the Sycamores' top scorer (15.3 points per game) and assist man (2), and puts up 1.7 rebounds.
    • The Sycamores get 7.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Kailex Stephens.
    • Julian Larry gets the Sycamores 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Indiana State at Loyola-Chicago

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nicolas Jarry
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds

    5 minutes ago
    soccer fans
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Egypt vs. Lebanon

    5 minutes ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drake vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) guards Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball over LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy