Indiana State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18

    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18

    The New Mexico State Aggies (3-1) go up against the Indiana State Sycamores (3-2) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Indiana State vs. New Mexico State

    Key Stats for Indiana State vs. New Mexico State

    • Last year, the Aggies scored 71.1 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 65.8 the Sycamores allowed.
    • The Sycamores' 66.5 points per game last year were just 2.3 more points than the 64.2 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Aggies had a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Sycamores' opponents made.
    • The Sycamores shot 43.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.0% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

    New Mexico State Players to Watch

    • Jabari Rice averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last season.
    • Johnny McCants averaged 6.2 boards per game and Evan Gilyard dished out 2.8 assists per game.
    • Rice hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Gilyard averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while McCants compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Indiana State Players to Watch

    • Cameron Henry holds the top spot on the Sycamores leaderboards for scoring (17.0 per game), rebounds (7.0 per game), and assists (3.8 per game).
    • Micah Thomas is consistent from deep and leads the Sycamores with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Henry's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Indiana State defensively.

    New Mexico State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UC Irvine

    W 62-51

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UTEP

    W 77-71

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Davidson

    W 75-64

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Utah State

    L 85-58

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    New Mexico Highlands

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    UTEP

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    Indiana State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Green Bay

    W 81-77

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Purdue

    L 92-67

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Hanover

    W 90-49

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 77-36

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 87-63

    Home

    11/21/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana State vs. New Mexico State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16947929
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    31 minutes ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    New Mexico State vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    31 minutes ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    Indiana State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) gets away from Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts (96) as he looks for an open receiver in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy