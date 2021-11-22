Indiana State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico State Aggies (3-1) go up against the Indiana State Sycamores (3-2) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
Key Stats for Indiana State vs. New Mexico State
- Last year, the Aggies scored 71.1 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 65.8 the Sycamores allowed.
- The Sycamores' 66.5 points per game last year were just 2.3 more points than the 64.2 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Aggies had a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Sycamores' opponents made.
- The Sycamores shot 43.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.0% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Jabari Rice averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last season.
- Johnny McCants averaged 6.2 boards per game and Evan Gilyard dished out 2.8 assists per game.
- Rice hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Gilyard averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while McCants compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Cameron Henry holds the top spot on the Sycamores leaderboards for scoring (17.0 per game), rebounds (7.0 per game), and assists (3.8 per game).
- Micah Thomas is consistent from deep and leads the Sycamores with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Henry's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Indiana State defensively.
New Mexico State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UC Irvine
W 62-51
Home
11/13/2021
UTEP
W 77-71
Home
11/18/2021
Davidson
W 75-64
Home
11/19/2021
Utah State
L 85-58
Away
11/21/2021
Indiana State
-
Away
11/24/2021
New Mexico Highlands
-
Home
11/30/2021
New Mexico
-
Home
12/3/2021
UTEP
-
Away
12/6/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
12/11/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
Indiana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Green Bay
W 81-77
Away
11/12/2021
Purdue
L 92-67
Away
11/14/2021
Hanover
W 90-49
Home
11/18/2021
Old Dominion
W 77-36
Away
11/19/2021
Oklahoma
L 87-63
Home
11/21/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Ball State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
12/4/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
12/13/2021
North Dakota State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
