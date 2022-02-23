Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana State Sycamores (11-17, 4-12 MVC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (16-10, 12-4 MVC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Hulman Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Hulman Center

Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa

The Panthers average only 2.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Sycamores allow (71.4).

The Sycamores' 70.8 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 69.5 the Panthers give up.

The Panthers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

The Sycamores' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Panthers have allowed to their opponents.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

The Panthers leader in points and assists is AJ Green, who puts up 18.5 points per game along with 2.2 assists.

Northern Iowa's best rebounder is Trae Berhow, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 10.0 PPG average.

The Panthers get the most three-point shooting production out of Green, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Nate Heise and Noah Carter lead Northern Iowa on the defensive end, with Heise leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Carter in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Indiana State Players to Watch

Cooper Neese is at the top of the Sycamores scoring leaderboard with 16.1 points per game. He also grabs 4.4 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.

Indiana State's leader in rebounds is Cameron Henry with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Xavier Bledson with 3.9 per game.

Neese is the most prolific from distance for the Sycamores, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Indiana State's leader in steals is Julian Larry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Henry with 0.6 per game.

Northern Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Drake W 74-69 Away 2/9/2022 Southern Illinois W 53-44 Home 2/13/2022 Loyola Chicago L 85-58 Away 2/15/2022 Illinois State W 72-70 Away 2/20/2022 Missouri State W 95-75 Home 2/23/2022 Indiana State - Away 2/26/2022 Loyola Chicago - Home

Indiana State Schedule