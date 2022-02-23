Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana State Sycamores (11-17, 4-12 MVC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (16-10, 12-4 MVC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Hulman Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hulman Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa

  • The Panthers average only 2.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Sycamores allow (71.4).
  • The Sycamores' 70.8 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 69.5 the Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • The Sycamores' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Panthers have allowed to their opponents.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • The Panthers leader in points and assists is AJ Green, who puts up 18.5 points per game along with 2.2 assists.
  • Northern Iowa's best rebounder is Trae Berhow, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 10.0 PPG average.
  • The Panthers get the most three-point shooting production out of Green, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • Nate Heise and Noah Carter lead Northern Iowa on the defensive end, with Heise leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Carter in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Indiana State Players to Watch

  • Cooper Neese is at the top of the Sycamores scoring leaderboard with 16.1 points per game. He also grabs 4.4 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.
  • Indiana State's leader in rebounds is Cameron Henry with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Xavier Bledson with 3.9 per game.
  • Neese is the most prolific from distance for the Sycamores, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Indiana State's leader in steals is Julian Larry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Henry with 0.6 per game.

Northern Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Drake

W 74-69

Away

2/9/2022

Southern Illinois

W 53-44

Home

2/13/2022

Loyola Chicago

L 85-58

Away

2/15/2022

Illinois State

W 72-70

Away

2/20/2022

Missouri State

W 95-75

Home

2/23/2022

Indiana State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Home

Indiana State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Evansville

W 80-77

Away

2/12/2022

Illinois State

W 60-57

Home

2/15/2022

Missouri State

L 79-70

Away

2/19/2022

Southern Illinois

L 76-72

Home

2/21/2022

Drake

L 74-58

Away

2/23/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Home

2/26/2022

Illinois State

-

Away

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Northern Iowa at Indiana State

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

