    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jordan Nwora (right) shoots against Indiana State Sycamores guard Cooper Neese (4) and center Bronson Kessinger (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville won 91-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at HTC Center.

    How to Watch Indiana State vs. Oklahoma

    Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Oklahoma

    • Last year, the Sooners recorded 8.7 more points per game (74.5) than the Sycamores allowed (65.8).
    • The Sycamores averaged just 3.4 fewer points per game last year (66.5) than the Sooners allowed their opponents to score (69.9).
    • The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Sycamores allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
    • The Sycamores shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Austin Reaves averaged 17.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game last season.
    • Umoja Gibson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Elijah Harkless and Kur Kuath were defensive standouts last season, with Harkless averaging 1.8 steals per game and Kuath collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Indiana State Players to Watch

    • Jake Laravia pulled down 6.3 rebounds and gave out 2.3 assists per game along with scoring 12.3 points per contest last season.
    • Tyreke Key averaged 17.2 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
    • Cooper Neese knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Laravia averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Tre Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Oklahoma Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 77-59

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UTSA

    W 96-44

    Home

    11/18/2021

    East Carolina

    W 79-74

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Houston Baptist

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    Indiana State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Green Bay

    W 81-77

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Purdue

    L 92-67

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Hanover

    W 90-49

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 77-36

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma State vs. Indiana State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

