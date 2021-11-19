Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at HTC Center.
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: HTC Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Oklahoma
- Last year, the Sooners recorded 8.7 more points per game (74.5) than the Sycamores allowed (65.8).
- The Sycamores averaged just 3.4 fewer points per game last year (66.5) than the Sooners allowed their opponents to score (69.9).
- The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Sycamores allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- The Sycamores shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Austin Reaves averaged 17.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game last season.
- Umoja Gibson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Elijah Harkless and Kur Kuath were defensive standouts last season, with Harkless averaging 1.8 steals per game and Kuath collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Jake Laravia pulled down 6.3 rebounds and gave out 2.3 assists per game along with scoring 12.3 points per contest last season.
- Tyreke Key averaged 17.2 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
- Cooper Neese knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Laravia averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Tre Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northwestern State
W 77-59
Home
11/12/2021
UTSA
W 96-44
Home
11/18/2021
East Carolina
W 79-74
Away
11/19/2021
Indiana State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Houston Baptist
-
Home
11/27/2021
UCF
-
Away
12/1/2021
Florida
-
Home
12/7/2021
Butler
-
Home
12/11/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
Indiana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Green Bay
W 81-77
Away
11/12/2021
Purdue
L 92-67
Away
11/14/2021
Hanover
W 90-49
Home
11/18/2021
Old Dominion
W 77-36
Away
11/19/2021
Oklahoma
-
Home
11/27/2021
Ball State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
12/4/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
12/13/2021
North Dakota State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
