The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at HTC Center.

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: HTC Center

Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Oklahoma

Last year, the Sooners recorded 8.7 more points per game (74.5) than the Sycamores allowed (65.8).

The Sycamores averaged just 3.4 fewer points per game last year (66.5) than the Sooners allowed their opponents to score (69.9).

The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Sycamores allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

The Sycamores shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Austin Reaves averaged 17.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game last season.

Umoja Gibson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.

Elijah Harkless and Kur Kuath were defensive standouts last season, with Harkless averaging 1.8 steals per game and Kuath collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Indiana State Players to Watch

Jake Laravia pulled down 6.3 rebounds and gave out 2.3 assists per game along with scoring 12.3 points per contest last season.

Tyreke Key averaged 17.2 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Cooper Neese knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.

Laravia averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Tre Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Northwestern State W 77-59 Home 11/12/2021 UTSA W 96-44 Home 11/18/2021 East Carolina W 79-74 Away 11/19/2021 Indiana State - Away 11/24/2021 Houston Baptist - Home 11/27/2021 UCF - Away 12/1/2021 Florida - Home 12/7/2021 Butler - Home 12/11/2021 Arkansas - Away

Indiana State Schedule