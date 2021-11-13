Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (0-0) face the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) at Mackey Arena on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Mackey Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-26
146.5 points
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Indiana State
- Last year, the Boilermakers scored 5.2 more points per game (71) than the Sycamores allowed (65.8).
- The Sycamores' 66.5 points per game last year were just 0.2 fewer points than the 66.7 the Boilermakers gave up.
- The Boilermakers made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Sycamores allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- The Sycamores shot 43.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Trevion Williams led his squad in both points (15.5) and rebounds (9.1) per game last year, and also put up 2.3 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jaden Ivey averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Zach Edey put up 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest last year, shooting 59.7% from the field.
- Sasha Stefanovic posted 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest last season, shooting 41.6% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brandon Newman averaged 8 points, 1.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game last year.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Jake Laravia pulled down 6.3 boards and administered 2.3 assists per game to go with a 12.3 PPG scoring average last season.
- Tyreke Key tallied 17.2 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and two assists.
- Cooper Neese knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Laravia averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Tre Williams notched 1.5 blocks per contest.
