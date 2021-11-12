Purdue looks to win its second straight game to open its season when it hosts Indiana State on Friday night.

Indiana State makes the short trip up to Purdue on Friday night looking to pull off a big upset and get its second straight win.

How to Watch Indiana State at Purdue Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Sycamores slipped by Green Bay 81-77 in their season opener on Tuesday. Indiana State trailed by 12 with 13:07 to play before it slowly made a comeback that ended in the four-point win.

It gets tougher for the Sycamores on Friday, as they must deal with the No. 7 Boilermakers, who are coming off a big win in their season opener.

Purdue easily beat Bellarmine 96-67, as Sasha Stefanovic and Isaiah Thompson both hit five three-pointers to lead the Boilermakers. Purdue would shoot 44.4% from deep for the game, as the players did whatever they wanted against the overmatched Knights.

The Boilermakers will look to do the same thing Friday when they continue their warmup before they head to the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament to play North Carolina next weekend.

