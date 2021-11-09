Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) battle the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan
- Last year, the Hoosiers averaged 7.1 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Eagles gave up (76.8).
- The Eagles scored just 1.2 more points per game last year (70.6) than the Hoosiers allowed (69.4).
- Last season, the Hoosiers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.5% lower than the 48.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- The Eagles shot 41.6% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 42.6% the Hoosiers' opponents shot last season.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis put up 19.1 points and 9.0 boards per game last season.
- Rob Phinisee dispensed 2.9 assists per game while scoring 7.1 PPG.
- Armaan Franklin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
- Franklin averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Ty Groce put up 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Bryce McBride averaged 2.5 assists per game to go with his 13.5 PPG scoring average.
- McBride hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Yeikson Montero and Groce were defensive standouts last season, with Montero averaging 2.2 steals per game and Groce collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
11/12/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/17/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
11/21/2021
Louisiana
-
Home
11/23/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Marshall
-
Home
Eastern Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Indiana
-
Away
11/12/2021
Illinois State
-
Home
11/18/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Away
11/20/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Western Illinois
-
Home
11/28/2021
DePaul
-
Away
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Eastern Michigan at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
