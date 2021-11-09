Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 25, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Yeikson Montero (0) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 25, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Yeikson Montero (0) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) battle the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan

    Key Stats for Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan

    • Last year, the Hoosiers averaged 7.1 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Eagles gave up (76.8).
    • The Eagles scored just 1.2 more points per game last year (70.6) than the Hoosiers allowed (69.4).
    • Last season, the Hoosiers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.5% lower than the 48.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
    • The Eagles shot 41.6% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 42.6% the Hoosiers' opponents shot last season.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis put up 19.1 points and 9.0 boards per game last season.
    • Rob Phinisee dispensed 2.9 assists per game while scoring 7.1 PPG.
    • Armaan Franklin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Franklin averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

    • Ty Groce put up 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Bryce McBride averaged 2.5 assists per game to go with his 13.5 PPG scoring average.
    • McBride hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Yeikson Montero and Groce were defensive standouts last season, with Montero averaging 2.2 steals per game and Groce collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    Eastern Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Eastern Michigan at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    49 minutes ago
    Nov 25, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Yeikson Montero (0) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. UCSD: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    53 minutes ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (top) shoots the ball against Villanova Wildcats forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) and forward Eric Dixon (43) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    54 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Alcorn State Braves guard Troymain Crosby (0) shoots the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    55 minutes ago
    Washington State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alcorn State at Washington State

    1 hour ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 25, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Yeikson Montero (0) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCSD vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy