How to Watch Indiana vs Illinois in Men's College Basketball

How to Watch the Big Ten Quarterfinal: Indiana vs Illinois in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Indiana hooks up with Illinois in the first quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday morning

Indiana may have saved its NCAA Tournament hopes on Thursday when it came back from 17 down in the last 12 minutes against Michigan to get a huge 74-69 second-round win.

How to Watch the Big Ten Quarterfinal Indiana vs Illinois in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Indiana vs Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hoosiers were down 60-43, but held Michigan without a field goal for nine minutes and slowly came back and survived to get a much-needed win against the Wolverines.

They can further secure their spot on Thursday if they can pull off a big upset of top-seeded Illinois in the quarterfinals.

The Illini snuck into the top spot on the last day of the season when they beat Iowa after Wisconsin was shocked by Nebraska.

The season-ending win against Iowa was the third straight victory for the Illini and helped them get over a stretch where they went just 3-3 and almost saw their title hopes go down the drain.

Thursday they will look to avoid a letdown against an Indiana team they beat by 17 in the beginning of November.

The Illini will be a big favorite, but the Hoosiers have their home state crowd behind them and will be looking to build off their huge second half against Michigan.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big Ten Quarterfinal Indiana vs Illinois in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
