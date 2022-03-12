Indiana and Iowa battle in the first semifinal of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Indiana pulled off a second straight upset on Friday when it knocked off top-seeded Illinois 65-63. The win against the Illini comes a day after the Hoosiers came back from 17 down with 12 minutes left to beat Michigan in the second round.

How to Watch the Big Ten Semifinal Indiana vs. Iowa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Indiana vs. Iowa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Indiana was on the wrong side of the bubble for the NCAA Tournament coming into the Big Ten Tournament, but the two big wins have probably punched its ticket to the big dance.

A win against a red-hot Iowa team on Saturday would definitely do it. It isn't going to be easy, though, as the Hawkeyes are playing as well as any team in the Big Ten right now.

Iowa has rolled off 10 wins in its last 12 games, including a couple of impressive performances in the Big Ten Tournament.

On Thursday, the Hawkeyes scored a tournament-record 112 points, including 64 in the first half as they led by 33 at the break and dominated the Wildcats.

Saturday was closer, but they still took care of fourth-seed Rutgers 84-74 to earn a berth into the semifinals.

The Hawkeyes have been great offensively, but Saturday, they will be tested by an Indiana team that plays great defense and is coming in with a ton of confidence.

Regional restrictions may apply.