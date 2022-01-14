How to Watch Indiana vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Indiana

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -4.5 150.5 points

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Indiana

The Hawkeyes score 25.9 more points per game (86.7) than the Hoosiers allow (60.8).

The Hoosiers score an average of 74.9 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 12.7 percentage points higher than the 35.3% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

The Hoosiers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 42.9% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray paces the Hawkeyes with 24.7 points per game (first in the country) and 7.9 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.

Kris Murray is averaging 8.7 points, 1.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Patrick McCaffery is posting 9.7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Jordan Bohannon is putting up 10.8 points, 1.5 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game.

Joe Toussaint leads his squad in assists per contest (3.9), and also posts 5.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Indiana Players to Watch