How to Watch Indiana vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dribbles the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Indiana

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs Indiana Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iowa

-4.5

150.5 points

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Indiana

  • The Hawkeyes score 25.9 more points per game (86.7) than the Hoosiers allow (60.8).
  • The Hoosiers score an average of 74.9 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 12.7 percentage points higher than the 35.3% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • The Hoosiers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 42.9% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray paces the Hawkeyes with 24.7 points per game (first in the country) and 7.9 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.
  • Kris Murray is averaging 8.7 points, 1.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Patrick McCaffery is posting 9.7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jordan Bohannon is putting up 10.8 points, 1.5 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game.
  • Joe Toussaint leads his squad in assists per contest (3.9), and also posts 5.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis tops the Hoosiers in scoring (19.4 points per game) and rebounding (8.7), and posts 1.9 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.
  • Race Thompson gives the Hoosiers 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Xavier Johnson leads the Hoosiers in assists (4.2 per game), and posts 9.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Miller Kopp is putting up 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 38.7% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
  • Parker Stewart gets the Hoosiers 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Indiana at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


